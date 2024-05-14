Citizant Names Pamela Schoppert as First Chief People Officer
Promotion Recognizes Effective Leadership and Passion for Company’s Employee-Focused Culture
Pam Schoppert embodies Citizant's ‘palms-up’ philosophy of giving and teaches the importance of authentic leadership at all levels of the company.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant, a leader in federal data strategies and strategic enterprise support services, has promoted Pamela Schoppert to the role of Chief People Officer, reflecting her passion for Citizant’s employee-focused culture and effective leadership of the company’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams.
— Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant
Schoppert joined Citizant in 2010 and has served as Citizant’s Vice President of Human Experience and Quality since 2019. In that role, she focused on elevating stakeholder interactions to achieve organizational excellence and optimize performance. Teams under her leadership have achieved superlative customer satisfaction ratings, increased employee retention and engagement, and accelerated candidate sourcing and employee onboarding.
“Citizant's vision to humanize the government experience has built the foundation of our Human Experience (HX) program. Citizant's values have nurtured a culture that ensures we remain aligned with the needs of our customers, employees, and partners,” said Schoppert. “I'm honored to step into this new role of Chief People Officer to evolve Talent Acquisition and HR, and to lead a corporate strategy focused on the development, advancement, and well-being of our company's greatest asset - our people.”
“Citizant's people-centric culture is a REAL differentiator in the govcon marketplace. It shapes the experience of our employees, customers, and partners and delivers exceptional value to our government and the citizens that they serve,” said Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant. “Pam Schoppert embodies our ‘palms-up’ philosophy of giving and teaches the importance of authentic leadership at all levels of the company. She champions our employees’ needs and interests with her unique blend of enthusiasm, compassion, and competence in everything she does.”
Schoppert is a seasoned process improvement and quality consultant, having supported the organizational maturity efforts of dozens of government and commercial organizations including State Farm, CSX, the U.S. Navy, National Science Foundation, Internal Revenue Services, and the Department of Homeland Security. She led improvement efforts that resulted in CMMI Maturity Level 3 (ML3) re-attainment for the IRS’s Application Development organization, encompassing 150 projects. She has participated in more than 40 recognized process improvement appraisals and assessments, several at the highest attainable maturity levels (ML 4 and 5).
Schoppert has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from Wheeling Jesuit University. She is a certified Program Management Professional (PMP) and a Certified Manager of Quality and Organization Excellence (CMQ/OE). She was a key member of the CMMI-SVC model development team, served on the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for ISO 9001, and supported the Architectural Working Group on Organizational Behavior for CMMI v2.0.
About Citizant
Citizant, Inc. has been providing enterprise data management and data strategy, Agile application development and DevSecOps automation, and strategic enterprise support services exclusively to federal government agencies for 25 years. The Company has a strong reputation for its differentiated, value‐added capabilities and thought leadership supporting Federal Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs). Citizant is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI DEV and CMMI SVC. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security, and ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management. Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with more than 200 employees supporting government customers in 42 states and Washington, DC. Learn more about Citizant at citizant.com and follow Citizant on LinkedIn.
