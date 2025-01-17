Big Blue Marble Academy’s in Grayson honored as a 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Winner by Georgia Business Journal

GRAYSON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious award, determined by votes from community members and customers, celebrates businesses that make a meaningful difference in the lives they touch. For Big Blue Marble Academy’s families in Grayson, this recognition is deeply personal, reflecting the school’s unwavering dedication to early childhood education and fostering a nurturing environment for its young learners.More than an academic institution, Big Blue Marble Academy has become a cornerstone of the community. Its curriculum emphasizes global education, social-emotional skills and service learning, providing children with a strong foundation for both academic success and personal growth. Parents consistently commend the school for creating a family-like atmosphere where children feel valued and supported.The Best of Georgia Awards stand out for their community-driven selection process. Winners are chosen based on heartfelt votes from the very people they serve. For Big Blue Marble Academy, this means parents and guardians who have seen firsthand the positive impact the school has made on their children. They often praise the early childhood education provider’s inclusive environment, thoughtful teaching approach, and commitment to safety and development — qualities that set it apart in the region.“It’s a privilege to be recognized by the Georgia Business Journal, but it’s an even greater honor coming from the parents and guardians that trust us to care for their children,” said Shelley Thiele, Big Blue Marble Academy District Manager. “Our dedicated teachers and staff are genuinely passionate about helping young learners explore and develop new skills, and we’re grateful the Grayson community values their important work.”A defining feature of the school is its focus on global education, encouraging students to think beyond their immediate surroundings. Through hands-on projects and community initiatives, children not only learn about the wider world but also how they can contribute to it. Whether participating in lemonade stands or exploring diverse cultures, students at Big Blue Marble Academy are inspired to grow into compassionate, curious and capable individuals.For the families of Grayson, this award acknowledges what they’ve always known: Big Blue Marble Academy is a special place where young minds thrive and lasting relationships are formed. For the school and its leadership, it’s a testament to their mission to nurture little minds, grow big hearts and build a community where every child can dream, explore and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.