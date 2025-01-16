Statement from Governor Henry McMaster on the State Treasury Forensic Accounting Review

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement regarding the release of the independent State Treasury Forensic Accounting Review:

"This comprehensive forensic accounting report confirms that there is no $1.8 billion surplus. There is no missing or stolen money. The funds do not exist.

"It also confirms that there were unintended accounting mistakes made by different parties involved in state government’s transition from an old accounting system to the new accounting system.

"I am confident that the corrective measures recommended in the report will be embraced by the parties and the General Assembly so that this does not happen again."