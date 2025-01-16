VADOC Provides Water During City of Richmond Outage

Agency News

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) responded to the City of Richmond’s recent water outage by providing drinking water to residents and supplying water to two hospitals and multiple points of distribution across the city.

Agribusiness teams from State Farm Correctional Center and Bland Correctional Center sent four tractor-trailer loads of drinking water to multiple sites throughout the city. These shipments contained 276,000 eight-ounce pouches and 800 five-gallon bladders of water.

The VADOC also provided two water tankers that were used to support multiple hospitals and community centers across Richmond. The tankers supported the Richmond Veterans Administration Medical Center, Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, and later supported the Pine Camp and Hickory Hill community centers.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections will continue to serve Virginians wherever our agency is able to help,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “It is part of our mission to look out for our communities, our neighbors, and to help ensure public safety for the Commonwealth. Thank you to all of our corrections team members who supported this response.”

The VADOC also provided assistance to Southwest Virginia following Helene in 2024. More information about the Department’s response can be found on the VADOC website.