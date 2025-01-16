DED Opens Applications for Funding under 2024 Program Year of the Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the 2024 program year of the Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund (MWHF). A Letter of Intent is required and due by February 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CT. The last day to submit an application is April 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CT.
The MWHF was established in 2020 as a source of funds to help develop quality workforce housing in Nebraska’s urban communities. Following successful program years in 2020 and 2022, the Nebraska Legislature allocated $12,500,000 in 2024 for a third MWHF program year.
Eligible applicants are Nebraska based 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) non-profit housing or related service organizations. Projects must take place in Lancaster and Sarpy counties, or within or adjacent to qualified census tracts in Douglas County. MWHF applications require a minimum match of 25% of the requested award amount ($0.25 per dollar requested).
More details about this funding opportunity can be found in the 2024 MWHF Application Guidelines at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/mwhf. A copy of the guidelines can also be requested by contacting Nick Dropinski at 402-580-0713 or nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov.
Letters of Intent must be submitted to nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov. Applications must be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System, AmpliFund, at any time before the due date. The application can be found here: AmpliFund MWHF Application. Please refer to the Application Guidelines as well.
Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials should contact Lori Cole at 402-471-3746 or lori.cole@nebraska.gov.
Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 002, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, lori.cole@nebraska.gov.
