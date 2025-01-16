Adaptigent and Africonology Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Africa

Our solutions combined with Africonology's deep understanding of the local landscape, will enable organizations to seamlessly integrate and modernize core systems with minimized risk and cost.” — Steve Lopez, CEO of Adaptigent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptigent, a leader in mainframe integration and data access solutions, and Africonology Solutions, a South African-based quality assurance and software testing consulting company, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation across the African continent.This collaboration combines Adaptigent's expertise in unlocking legacy systems to enable digital transformation with Africonology Solutions' specialization in the design and delivery of professional testing services. By merging their strengths, they will provide comprehensive solutions that empower African enterprises to modernize their IT infrastructures, enhance operational efficiency, and adapt to evolving market demands."We are excited to partner with Africonology Solutions to bring cutting-edge modernization solutions to the South African and broader African markets," said Steve Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of Adaptigent. "Our solutions, which enable connecting and re-hosting trusted applications by accessing and/or rehosting cloud or on-premise systems including mainframes, combined with Africonology's deep understanding of the local landscape, will enable organizations to seamlessly integrate and modernize core systems with minimized risk and cost."Africonology Solutions, known for its commitment to quality and innovation, sees this partnership as a significant step toward enhancing digital capabilities within the region. "Collaborating with Adaptigent allows us to offer our clients advanced tools to enhance legacy systems and adapt to the rapidly changing digital environment," said Mandla Mbonambi, Chief Executive Officer of Africonology Solutions. "Together, we are poised to drive meaningful digital transformation across various industries."The partnership will focus on delivering solutions that address the unique challenges faced by African enterprises, including real-time access to data on legacy systems, enterprise data integration, and the development of modern customer experiences. By combining their expertise, Adaptigent and Africonology Solutions support businesses in continuously adapting and maintaining a competitive edge as they navigate new technological advancements.For more information about Adaptigent and Africonology Solutions, please visit their websites at www.adaptigent.com and www.africonology.com , respectivelyAbout Adaptigent: Adaptigent is a software technology company offering solutions to help businesses harness the power of APIs for innovation and growth. A global distributor of the Fujitsu NetCOBOL compiler, Adaptigent specializes in integrating core systems for improved business efficiency. More than 2,500 organizations globally trust Adaptigent solutions. Visit www.adaptigent.com to learn more.About Africonology Solutions: Africonology Solutions is a quality assurance and software testing consulting company based in South Africa. Specializing in the design and delivery of professional testing services, Africonology Solutions is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients across various industries.

