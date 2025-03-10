National Personal Trainer Certification Course - NCCA Accredited
This collegiate hybrid program has virtual LIVE Lectures & In-person Practical Skill labs for long term career success!
The Certified Personal Trainer recruiting is heavy on national and mom and pop employers to fill vacancies in N. America. Learning styles are important so having options is key for longtime success. College and university sites offer students with 5-9 week course offerings.
Spring Courses are running March 25 and March 29. The course offers 15 hours of lectures combined with 15 hours of hands on practical skill labs. The education and training format leads to a better understanding of the job requirements and how to execute those job descriptions.
NCCA Accredited exams are in place for qualifying through psychometrically balanced core knowledge 100 questions written exam and a 5 part hands on practical skill on demand exam. Both exams are required to pass to get the national certification.
Jay DelVecchio
W.I.T.S.
+1 757-428-4796
jdelvec@witseducation.com
