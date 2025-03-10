National Personal Trainer Certification Course - NCCA Accredited

Certified Personal Trainers That Perform.

This collegiate hybrid program has virtual LIVE Lectures & In-person Practical Skill labs for long term career success!

I took my first W.I.T.S class in 2011 for Personal Training. Thank You to W.I.T.S my continuing education and making it possible for me to help others and enjoy the life I have.” — Kimberly Gagne

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.I.T.S. offers collegiately based certification course in N. America. The hands on practical skill labs focus on trainers performance. Virtual LIVE lectures are a unique study tool. Health & Fitness employers need in-person practical hands skills in working with the public at large.The Certified Personal Trainer recruiting is heavy on national and mom and pop employers to fill vacancies in N. America. Learning styles are important so having options is key for longtime success. College and university sites offer students with 5-9 week course offerings.Spring Courses are running March 25 and March 29. The course offers 15 hours of lectures combined with 15 hours of hands on practical skill labs. The education and training format leads to a better understanding of the job requirements and how to execute those job descriptions.NCCA Accredited exams are in place for qualifying through psychometrically balanced core knowledge 100 questions written exam and a 5 part hands on practical skill on demand exam. Both exams are required to pass to get the national certification.

