Sand Flag Football Takes the Game to New Shores

Sand Football Challenge Sand Scores in Flag Football Don't Hurt Flag Football

Climb the mountain of flag football supremacy by playing in the soft sand in Virginia Beach,” says Jay DelVecchio, organizer of this game-changing adaptation.” — Jay DelVecchio

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sand flag football is making waves in Virginia Beach, offering a fresh take on the sport while bringing an entirely new level of strategy to the game.This innovative sport transforms traditional flag football by incorporating unique rules and features specifically suited to the sandy playing field. With only six athletes on the field at a time, and blocking rules modeled after basketball's charge system, sand football introduces a layer of strategy tailored to the beach environment.Additionally, coed divisions award 9 points for female athletes who run, throw, or catch the football adding a key strategy to the red zone. Players also face the challenge of reduced huddle times (35 seconds). Teams only get one first down to score on the 80x30-yard field. These adjustments compress the game, creating an atmosphere and making the sand flag football experience a unique challenge for athletes.The beach game merges the sport with the playing in a hot sunny Summer setting. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a curious newcomer, there’s a challenge to the playing surface in that it is soft sand.For more information on this sand sport, visit www.usbeachflagfootball.org or reach out to Jay DelVecchio at jdelvec@witseducation.com.

US Beach Flag Football Association Plays of the Month

