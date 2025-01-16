Submit Release
Communications and Digital Technologies conducts back-to-school campaign in Eastern Cape, 17 Jan

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in collaboration with the Buffalo City Metro Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Princess Faku will on 17 January 2025 embark on a back-to-school campaign in the Eastern Cape Province, in Buffalo City Metro as part of government’s annual activities of opening the academic year.

The objective of the campaign is to support the education sector, encourage and ensure that learners adequately prepare for the year ahead. Digital literacy, particularly in rural areas, remains a significant challenge, with DCDT committed to significantly improve the status of our learners in rural areas digitally, this campaign brings with the necessary digital resources and
support to enhance access to digital education.

Each year, the government embarks on various Back to School initiatives. These efforts highlight education as a national priority, essential for human and economic development. Education is vital for poverty alleviation and enhancing quality of life.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:
Date : 17 January 2025 (Friday)
Venue : Jim Mvabaza Secondary School, Twecu Village, Buffalo City
Metro
Time : 09:00-11:00am

