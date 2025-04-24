Water and Sanitation on signing of MoU with Lesotho for another water resources development framework

The Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on another water resources development project for the benefit of the two countries. The agreement seeks to see the two countries establish a framework of cooperation on the proposed construction of two weirs on the Mohokare/ Caledon River and to ensure efficient management and sustainable development of the water resources.

The framework of cooperation will enable Lesotho Government to access the South Africa side of the river to construct the two weirs under its Market Driven Irrigated Horticulture (MDIH) Project for development of irrigation infrastructure on identified irrigatable sites in the Mohokare river.

The Mohokare river begins in the Maloti Mountains of northern Lesotho and flows towards the southwestern direction. The river forms a large part of Lesotho’s north-western border with South Africa. After leaving Lesotho, it then becomes the Caledon and continues through the Free State province of South Africa. It’s a tributary to the Orange River on the southern edge of the Free State. The construction of such weirs will run across the river to South Africa.

The weirs will allow for storage of water to provide Lesotho for a year-round irrigation even during the dry seasons when water levels in the river are low.

The Lesotho MDIH schemes require a total of around 6.35 million cubic metres per annum (m3/a) on average of additional water but could increase to 9.79 million m3/a in a dry year for the 1 580 hectares (ha) in the simulated schemes.

For South Africa, the construction of the abstraction weirs will assist in reducing sedimentation which is a major concern in the Caledon River. The weirs will also be used for water quantity measuring as well as flood tracing purposes on the Caledon River.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina together with her Lesotho counterpart, Natural Resources Minister, Mr Mohlomi Moleko signed the MoU during the 2nd Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Maseru, in the Kingdom of Lesotho, led by two countries’ Heads of State and Government, the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, honourable Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, Co-Chaired with His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

The objectives of the BNC are to foster strong political and bilateral relations between the two countries; deepen economic cooperation taking into consideration the regional value chains and to review the implementation of the outcomes of the BNC inaugural session taken two years ago; and to agree on newly identified priority areas for mutual benefit.

The BNC expressed satisfaction at the existing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of water and energy and emphasised the significance of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) as a sustainable source of water for both countries and a catalyst for economic and infrastructure development. While welcoming Phase II of the Project which is currently on implementation, the Commission underscored the need for its timeous execution within the allocated resources.

