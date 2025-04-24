North West Legislature welcomes launch of Desmond Tutu School of Medicine at North West University

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development, chaired by Hon. Karabo Tebogo Magagane welcomes and celebrates the official unveiling of the Desmond Tutu School of Medicine at the NWU a milestone that marks the finale of over twenty (20) years of visioning and planning.

The Chairperson stated that the historic development not only honours the legacy of Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, born in Klerksdorp in 1931, but also positions the province at the forefront of academic medicine, health innovation, and inclusive service delivery. “Naming the school after Archbishop Tutu is a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions to humanity and reflects the university’s commitment to social justice, human dignity, and nation-building,” said Hon. Magagane.

The Desmond Tutu School of Medicine will be anchored in the core pillars of NWU; teaching, learning, research, and community engagement. It will harness the strength of a growing network of hospitals and clinics across the province, with Klerksdorp/Tshepong Tertiary Hospital serving as a key clinical training site. The Tshepong hospital which previously partnered with Wits University, has already set national benchmarks in health care innovation, including becoming the first institution in South Africa to cure Extreme Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (XDR-TB) and successfully performing the first-ever pump cardiac bypass surgeries in its new catheterization laboratory last year.

The Committee believes that the establishment of the medical school not only aligns with the transformative goals of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, recently signed into law, but also strengthens the province’s health systems in preparation for universal health coverage. “By equipping future health professionals through high-quality education and immersive clinical training, the School of Medicine will be instrumental in advancing accessible, equitable, and quality health care for all residents of the province,” said Hon. Magagane.

Furthermore, the Committee sees this development as a catalyst for economic diversification in the City of Matlosana, which has been negatively affected by the decline of the mining sector. The growth of the health and academic research sectors offers promising new pathways for local economic revitalization, employment, and innovation.

The Portfolio Committee remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen public health infrastructure, education, and service delivery, as part of its ongoing oversight work to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution and the spirit of the NHI Act.

As Archbishop Desmond Tutu so powerfully said:

“My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.”

To arrange interviews with the Chairperson contact Namhla Luhabe on 0795270628.

#GovZAUpdates