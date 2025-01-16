Submit Release
Senator Risa Hontiveros on the persistent fake news surrounding SB 1979

PHILIPPINES, January 16 - Press Release
January 16, 2025

Senator Risa Hontiveros on the persistent fake news surrounding SB 1979

'Wag tayo advanced mag-isip. Lahat ng mga espekulasyon na ito, pananakot at conspiracy theories ay matutuldukan at mabibigyang linaw kung bubuksan na natin ang debate sa Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill sa plenaryo.

Ang angkop na lugar para bigyang linaw ang nilalaman ng Senate Bill No. 1979 ay sa period of interpellation at amendment, at hindi sa viral video, Facebook o social media. I am open to hearing all of my colleagues' opinions and proposed amendments to the bill, in the same way that I have been open to all views on the measure.

Kung may kailangang baguhin, pag-usapan natin sa tamang oras at lugar -- at yan ay walang iba kundi sa plenaryo ng Senado.

