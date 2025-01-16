Attain Online Japanese School Begins to offer affordable Japanese Lesson "semi-private lessons" starting January 2025. Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. AOJ language school will be open in April 2022!

The School has begun accepting applications for “Semi-Private Lessons,” a new type of lesson that combines the advantages of private lessons and group lessons.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School, “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School,” operated by Attain Corporation, has begun accepting applications for “Semi-Private Lessons,” a new type of lesson that combines the advantages of one-on-one private lessons and group lessons, starting in January 2025.

Semi-private lessons are Japanese language lessons for two or more students and one Japanese language teacher, and will be available throughout the year. They also offer a free trial, so please feel free to contact the school for more information.

For more information: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/semi-private-lesson.html

Apply here: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/semi-privatelesson/application.html

AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school, offers both Japanese Private Lessons and Group Lessons. The Japanese Private Lesson is a popular course that provides one-on-one instruction from a teacher who specializes in Japanese language education. In response to student requests for a more affordable option or for lessons with family and friends, the school created the new lesson plan of “Semi-Private Lesson”. This new format combines the benefits of personalized, one-on-one instruction with the social aspect of group lessons, offering excellent value while maximizing the learning effectiveness for Japanese language learners.

Semi-private lessons are held with two or more students and one Japanese language teacher. Compared to private lessons, the cost is lower, but the quality of instruction is higher. By studying with family or friends, it is easier to encourage each other to continue learning. It is also possible to take semi-private lessons while taking group lessons.

The school also offer a free trial lesson with a Japanese language teacher. If you would like to learn Japanese with your family or friends while having fun and improving each other's Japanese, please take this opportunity to sign up.

What is a private Japanese lesson?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F8ESRbJpzM

Offers private Japanese lessons:

https://youtu.be/hMrFovrjnVY

Semi-Private Lesson Details

<Contents>

A Semi-Private Lesson is a Japanese language class conducted with two or more students and one Japanese language teacher.

Semi-private lessons are ticket-based and available year-round. To enroll, you can apply with a friend, family member, or anyone else you'd like to learn Japanese with. Simply adjust the schedule, and the lesson will be arranged.

The length of each class increases in proportion to the number of participants, allowing for more in-depth content. Additionally, the more participants there are, the lower the price per person.

https://aoj-ls.jp/course/semi-private-lesson.html

<Fee Structure>

Semi-Private Lesson

・2 students: 60 minutes per session, 3,500 yen per person per lesson

・3–4 students: 75 minutes per session, 3,200 yen per person per lesson

Special Group Lesson

・5 or more students: 90 minutes per session, 2,900 yen per person

*Payment methods: PAYPAL or credit card or bank transfer

*Ticket is non-refundable.

*If you cancel the class on the day of the class, the ticket will be cancelled. Contact for make-up classes must be made by the day before the class.

<Features>

-Easy to maintain motivation

Students can take classes with friends and family members, making it easy to maintain motivation.

-Reasonable lessons tailored to the needs of the student

Because lessons are given in small groups, the content of lessons can be discussed flexibly.

They offer a wide range of courses to meet students' needs, such as daily conversation, business conversation, JLPT preparation, etc.

-Flexible schedule

Unlike group lessons, which only accept enrollment twice a year, students can apply for lessons throughout the year.

The schedule of lessons is arranged by the student and the teacher, and make-up lessons are available in case of schedule changes.

-High quality lessons by experienced teachers

Lessons are taught by Japanese instructors who are certified to teach Japanese and have a wealth of experience in the field of Japanese language education.

They will propose the most suitable lesson content according to the needs of the students.

-Free participation in AOJ Language School's popular lessons

You can participate in the “Japanese Culture Exchange Course” offered in AOJ Language School's group lessons free of charge.



★<Application>

A representative must submit the application through the following link:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/semi-privatelesson/application.html

Reference:

AOJ Language School Group Lesson Features

-Live classes and on-demand video learning allow students to access high quality Japanese language learning from anywhere in the world.

-Twice-weekly live classes by highly qualified teachers help students learn Japanese in a more enjoyable and motivating way.

-Live classes are held in small groups. Students can participate in classes anywhere as long as there is an internet connection. If you miss a class due to scheduling conflicts, you can still access recorded lessons.

-This is a space where you can meet other Japanese language learners from all over the world. You can also enjoy cross-cultural exchange through Japanese language study.

-All levels of Japanese up to JLPT N2 are available. You can choose the level of Japanese class that suits you best.

-The curriculum is upgraded every half year, aiming to help beginners acquire JLPT N2 level Japanese language proficiency in as little as two years. https://youtu.be/8alaSUKZ2aQ

-AOJ Language School delivers quality Japanese language learning to people around the world who want to learn Japanese. To make it easy for students to continue their studies, the school does not require an enrollment fee, and tuition is affordable and students can choose to pay monthly.

-They have a consultation service to support students who wish to go on to higher education or find employment in Japan.

They also provide Japanese study materials and services for corporate clients. For more information, please review below URL.

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/jp/corporate-customer/index.html#corp-features

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

Legal Disclaimer:

