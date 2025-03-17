Attain Online Japanese Language School Releases Spring 2025 Enrollment Information Session Video

Spring Semester 2025 Admission Special Offer Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo Spring Semester 2025 Free Trial Lesson

AOJ Language School has begun sharing its information session content on YouTube for Japanese learners considering enrollment in spring 2025.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has started distributing the content of its information sessions to Japanese language learners who are considering enrolling for the spring semester of 2025 on YouTube. The explanation is conducted in English. These sessions are conducted in English and are in response to the surge in applications and inquiries from global candidates just ahead of the application deadline. The deadline for admission is March 18, Japan time.

Video here: https://youtu.be/7UUyKmIYSO0

AOJ Language School, established by Attain Corporation, the creator of the Japanese e-learning course "Attain Online Japanese," surpassing 200,000 learners on the American learning platform Udemy. Offering video classes available 24/7 and two weekly live classes, the school caters to individual learning needs with small-sized classes and private lessons. Accepting students globally, AOJ provides cost-effective learning with affordable tuition, attracting over 120 students from 30 countries in its third year. In the upcoming Spring 2025 semester, classes for all levels (N5-N1) are available, featuring both Japanese video lessons and 90-minute live lessons led by qualified Japanese teachers. Video contents are accessible in English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Portuguese.

The school has been conducting online information sessions for prospective students in preparation for the opening of the Spring 2025 semester. The information sessions have been held at different times to take into account time zones around the world.

However, addressing all time zones and accommodating students' diverse needs with only two information sessions poses a challenge. The school has received feedback from prospective students unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts or those seeking a slower-paced explanation, particularly non-native English speakers. Consequently, the school opted to release a YouTube video of the initial information session to broaden accessibility and allow more individuals to experience the allure and ambiance of AOJ Language School.

In the video, the school explains about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. They will also answer questions directly from participants at the information session. Those who watch the information session video are always welcome to ask questions via e-mail or inquiry form posted on our website.

Please refer to their website for detailed information and application for admission. Requests for information materials and questions about the school can also be made through the website.

<Video of the information meeting>

https://youtu.be/7UUyKmIYSO0

Please refer to the website for questions and detailed information on admission.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<About Spring Semester 2025>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: March 18, 2025, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 6, 2025 - Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<Spring Semester 2025 Enrollment Promotion>

AOJ Language School is offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

・No enrollment fee

・First month free for all new students enrolling in the Spring Semester

・One additional month of tuition refunded for students who complete the semester

・Full Support to Pass JLPT N2 for all students

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Tuition>

・Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month

・Payment Methods:

1.PayPal: Monthly payments

2.Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3.Credit Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.



Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

