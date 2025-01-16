The Sky’s the Limit with The Pickled Beet’s Gourmet In-Flight Catering

In-Flight Catering from The Pickled Beet Seasonal Snacking Board Salmon Salad on Parmesan and Plantain Crisp

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, is now offering luxury dining to more passengers at 40,000+ feet with in-flight catering at Palm Beach International Airport.

When private jet passengers at Palm Beach International Airport take flight and want the same level of dining quality and service they’re accustomed to at home and throughout their business endeavors, they can turn to The Pickled Beet. The in-flight catering options from The Pickled Beet provide a unique and customized private jet dining experience.

In just minutes, passengers can choose from a full menu of fine dining and fresh cuisine that professional chefs prepare to accommodate any taste preferences or dietary restrictions. This allows guests to stick to their healthy lifestyle mid-flight, entertain their family or business partners, and serve up a taste of home at 40,000+ feet.

Every in-flight menu item is carefully crafted sourcing only the freshest local organic ingredients, conveniently packaged, and delivered to the plane right before take-off. This allows passengers to enjoy a taste of what South Florida has to offer including fresh, wild caught fish, vibrant organic soups and salads, and bright citrus flavors.

Menu items include a variety of internationally flavored breakfast, lunch and dinner choices, as well as appetizers, charcuterie and cheese boards, caviar service and more. Some in-flight favorites include Spicy Salmon Tostones, Causa with Shrimp and Avocado, Grass-Fed Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onions, Asiago-Stuffed Organic Chicken Breast, Mojo Marinated Lechon Asado, Grilled Caribbean Snapper, Veal Scallopini, and sweet treats such as Cuban Flan, Key Lime Pie, and Orange Mocha Custard.

“We expanded our services to include PBI because we were being contacted almost every day by corporate flight attendants requesting meal service there. Clearly, there is a need for the level of culinary sophistication and quality customer service that The Pickled Beet provides,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “We look forward to working with the Palm Beach based flight attendants to enhance their passengers’ inflight experience.”

And, the service doesn’t stop upon landing. Once passengers have arrived at their destinations, The Pickled Beet delivers meals to their residence or Airbnb, sends a private chef to prepare and serve a special meal, or packs a lunch for a day on the water.

Other airports served by The Pickled Beet include: Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport, Miami Executive Airport and North Perry Airport.

About The Pickled Beet

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what’s most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother’s home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach. For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

