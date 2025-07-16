Weisbard Dental Selected as Finalist in the Healthcare Category for ColoradoBiz Top Company Awards

Dr. Lee Weisbard, D.D.S.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weisbard Dental in Greenwood Village, has been selected as a finalist in the Healthcare Category for ColoradoBiz Top Company Awards. The awards event will be held on Friday September 26th, at The Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek, Denver, CO. at 11:00 A.M.

The ColoradoBiz Top Company Awards is an annual event that honors outstanding Colorado businesses across various industries. The awards are given based on financial performance, outstanding achievement, and community involvement. Since 1988, ColoradoBiz magazine’s Top Company Awards program has recognized Colorado companies of all sizes, from small independents to multi-billion-dollar corporations, for their continuous commitment to excellence.

“I’m honored that Weisbard Dental has been selected as a finalist in the Healthcare Category for ColoradoBiz Top Company Awards,” says Dr. Lee Weisbard, Owner of Weisbard Dental. “For decades we have provided high quality care and community service. We are proud to have made such a strong impact on the lives of the people in our community.”

Weisbard Dental, which specializes in restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, has been serving clients in the Denver Tech Center for more than 40 years. Their primary goal is to ensure that every patient has a positive experience. They make customer service and quality care a top priority, and are devoted to restoring and maintaining clients dental health and smiles for a lifetime using state of the art procedures and materials.

Although a New York native, Dr. Weisbard has called Colorado her home for over 45 years. After graduating from The University of Colorado, School of Dental Medicine, she started her career in the public health sector with Denver Health & Hospitals. She served individuals in a low-income area with exemplary dentistry. She was particularly drawn toward her younger patients, getting to know them while building their confidence with a new smile. She became more than a dentist to many, often mentoring women and the homeless to break the cycles that stripped away their confidence. Dr. Weisbard and Weisbard Dental have received numerous awards and honors and are an integral part of the community.

About Dr. Weisbard/Weisbard Dental

Dr. Lee Weisbard, owner of Weisbard Dental, specializes in general, restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, and has practiced in the DTC for over 30 years. Dr. Weisbard believes that the best way to make informed decisions together regarding dental care is to first take the time to listen to a patient's needs. That’s why, prior to sitting in a dental chair, Dr. Weisbard meets with patients in a consultation room to get to know what their goals are for the visit.

Dr. Weisbard is an active member of the community. For many years, she was a member of the Greenwood Village Chamber and the South Metro Denver Chamber, and is an active member of The Alliance of Professional Women organizations. Dr. Weisbard has also served on the Alpha Omega International Board of Directors and for many years as a Regent, in addition to serving on other local and national chambers and various boards. She has received numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious 2018 Colorado Businesswoman of the Year award, and the Dress for Success Impact Award in 2019. She is the current President of the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. For more info. visit: https://www.weisbarddental.com/

