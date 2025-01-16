Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Leading companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Inmunotek are driving advancements in Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies to shape the future of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report is an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection field.

To Know in detail about the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast Report.

Some of the key insights of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report:

• The total occurrence-specific cases of uUTI in the US were approximately 15.3 million in 2023.

• The highest age-specific cases in the US were observed in the 30–49 years age group, with ~3.3 million cases in 2023, followed by 18–29 years and 50–69 years age groups. The least cases were noted in the 70+ years category.

• France and the UK reported the highest occurrence-specific cases of uUTI among the EU4 and the UK, each contributing over 20% of cases in 2023.

• Uropathogenic Escherichia Coli (UPEC) accounted for 75% of uUTI cases.

• In 2023, the US recorded approximately 9 million treated cases of uUTI among first-line patients.

• The US contributed to ~60% of the total uUTI market size in the 7MM in 2023, followed by Japan.

• Among EU4 and the UK, France and the UK held the largest market shares.

• The US market size for uUTI was valued at approximately USD 500 million in 2023.

• On October 25, 2024, Iterum Therapeutics plc received FDA approval for ORLYNVAH™ (sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid) to treat uUTIs caused by Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited oral antibacterial options. This marked Iterum’s first FDA-approved product.

• Prominent therapies under development include Gepotidacin (GSK2140944), LBP-EC01, and UROMUNE (MV140), among others.

• Gepotidacin is projected to generate the highest revenue among emerging therapies by 2034, reaching nearly USD 1 billion in the US.

• Leading companies in the uUTI market include Iterum Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Inmunotek, Locus Biosciences, and others.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Overview

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are caused by various pathogens, with the most common being Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Enterococcus faecalis, and Staphylococcus saprophyticus. UTIs can affect any part of the urinary system, including the urethra, bladder, ureters, or kidneys. Often referred to as bladder infections, UTIs occur when bacteria enter the normally sterile urinary tract and multiply. Bladder infections are particularly prevalent among women, with studies indicating that 40–60% of women experience a UTI at least once in their lifetime, most of which are bladder infections. Additionally, one in four women is likely to have a recurrent infection. UTIs are categorized as either complicated or uncomplicated.

Get a Free sample for the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/uncomplicated-urinary-tract-infection-uuti-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Occurrence-specific Cases of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

• Total diagnosed cases of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

• Age group-specific cases of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

• Pathogen-specific cases of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

• Total Treated cases of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection epidemiology trends @ Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology Forecast

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Outlook:

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) continue to pose a substantial challenge to healthcare systems worldwide, with women being disproportionately affected. Despite their prevalence, treatment options have historically been limited, often relying on older antibiotics. However, the recent FDA approval of ORLYNVAH in 2024 marks a significant advancement in uUTI therapy, introducing a novel treatment option after years of stagnation. Additionally, promising candidates such as Gepotidacin, UROMUNE, and LBP-EC01 are progressing through clinical trials, reflecting a renewed commitment to addressing this unmet medical need.

Looking ahead, while it remains early to predict the market entry of these innovative therapies during the forecast period (2024–2034), their potential is undeniable. These emerging treatments are poised to transform the uUTI landscape significantly. With increasing global healthcare spending and continued focus on innovation, the uUTI treatment space is anticipated to experience substantial growth and positive advancements in the coming years.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Drivers:

• The increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs), particularly among women, is driving the demand for effective treatments and diagnostic devices for uncomplicated UTIs.

• The rise in awareness about urinary tract infections, coupled with advancements in rapid diagnostic tools, has led to faster detection and more effective treatment, driving the market for related devices.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Barriers:

• The overuse of antibiotics for treating uncomplicated UTIs is contributing to antibiotic resistance, limiting the effectiveness of available treatments and posing a barrier to market growth.

• For patients with recurrent UTIs, limited treatment options and the risk of drug resistance may limit the efficacy of available therapies, hampering the market growth for uncomplicated UTI treatments.

Scope of the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Companies: Iterum Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Inmunotek, Locus Biosciences, and others.

• Key Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies: Gepotidacin (GSK2140944), LBP-EC01, and UROMUNE (MV140), among others.

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection currently marketed, and Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection emerging therapies

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Dynamics: Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market drivers and Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

3. SWOT analysis of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

4. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

9. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Unmet Needs

11. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Emerging Therapies

12. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Drivers

16. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Barriers

17. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Appendix

18. Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

