Ulcerative Colitis Market Set for Exceptional Growth by 2034, Says DelveInsight

Leading companies such as Pfizer, Abivax, and Reistone Biopharma are driving advancements in Ulcerative Colitis treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Ulcerative Colitis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Ulcerative Colitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Ulcerative Colitis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Ulcerative Colitis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Ulcerative Colitis symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Ulcerative Colitis and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Ulcerative Colitis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Ulcerative Colitis.

Some of the key insights of Ulcerative Colitis Market Report:

• In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the 7MM (US, EU5, and Japan) were approximately 3.1 million cases, and these numbers are projected to rise throughout the forecast period.

• The United States accounted for the largest share of diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM, representing around 47% of the total population in 2023.

• Germany and Japan each contributed around 10% to the overall diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023.

• In the EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Ulcerative Colitis in 2023 were estimated at around 521K mild cases and 860K moderate to severe cases, with these numbers expected to increase during the forecast period.

• In December 2024, Celltrion announced FDA approval for STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab), which is approved for treating adult and pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and Ulcerative Colitis.

• In December 2024, Accropeutics Inc. received FDA clearance for a Phase II trial of its RIPK2 inhibitor, AC-101, for moderate-to-severe Ulcerative Colitis, marking a significant step in the development of new therapies for the condition.

• On October 10, 2024, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced conditional approval in China for ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, potentially expanding treatment options for cancer patients.

• The total Ulcerative Colitis market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 8.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• Emerging therapies for Ulcerative Colitis include Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (Obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), Cobitolimod, TREMFYA (Guselkumab), BT-11 (Omilancor), PRA023, Remestemcel-L, PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), PF-06700841 (brepocitinib), and others.

• Leading companies in the Ulcerative Colitis treatment market include Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Reistone Biopharma, InDex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Landos Biopharma, NImmune, Merck, Mesoblast, and others.

Ulcerative Colitis Overview:

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) primarily affecting the colon, characterized by symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, and hematochezia. Unlike other gastrointestinal conditions, UC is diagnosed through a combination of symptoms and diagnostic procedures including endoscopies, biopsies, stool tests, and imaging techniques like CT and MRI. Flexible sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy are considered the most accurate methods for confirming UC and distinguishing it from other conditions like Crohn’s disease, diverticular disease, or cancer. Blood tests, including those for antibodies such as perinuclear anti-neutrophil antibodies, are used to differentiate UC from Crohn's disease. The UC market forecast report provides a comprehensive understanding of the disease's pathophysiology, diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithms, alongside a real-world patient journey from symptom onset to diagnosis and treatment.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Ulcerative Colitis market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

• Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

• Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

• Total Treated Patients of Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Ulcerative Colitis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Ulcerative Colitis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Ulcerative Colitis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Ulcerative Colitis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Ulcerative Colitis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Ulcerative Colitis.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Outlook:

The treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) involves a multifaceted approach, including medication, dietary modifications, and in some cases, surgical interventions to manage symptoms or address severe damage to the gastrointestinal tract. The current treatment landscape includes conventional options like aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, and thiopurines, along with advanced therapies such as anti-TNF agents (e.g., HUMIRA, REMICADE, SIMPONI), anti-adhesion molecules (ENTYVIO), JAK inhibitors (XELJANZ), anti-IL12/23 (STELARA), and S1P receptor modulators (ZEPOSIA).

In the US, first-line treatment for mild-to-moderate UC typically involves aminosalicylates or corticosteroids for induction followed by aminosalicylate maintenance therapy. For moderate-to-severe cases, immunosuppressants like azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine, or biologics such as infliximab or adalimumab, are used to achieve and maintain remission.

The market is segmented based on prevalent treatment patterns across the 7MM, encompassing conventional therapies, anti-TNF agents, JAK inhibitors, anti-adhesion molecules, and others. The anticipated launch of new therapies, improvements in early diagnosis, increased integration of medications in secondary and clinical care, and growing awareness are expected to enhance treatment outcomes. However, the high cost of innovative therapies and the associated complications' economic burden may limit widespread adoption.

Companies like Abivax (obefazimod), AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim (risankizumab), and Janssen (guselkumab), among others, are advancing their lead candidates through various stages of clinical development, striving to deliver effective treatment solutions for UC.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers:

• Increasing incidence of ulcerative colitis globally, driven by lifestyle changes and environmental factors, is boosting demand for effective treatments.

• Development of novel biologics and small molecule drugs, such as JAK and IL-23 inhibitors, enhances treatment outcomes and drives market growth.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Barriers:

• The high price of biologics and innovative drugs poses affordability challenges, limiting patient adoption.

• Potential side effects of therapies and variable patient response to treatments may hinder broader acceptance and usage.

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Ulcerative Colitis Companies: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abivax, Reistone Biopharma, InDex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Landos Biopharma, NImmune, Merck, Mesoblast, and others.

• Key Ulcerative Colitis Therapies: Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (Obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), Cobitolimod, TREMFYA (Guselkumab), BT-11 (Omilancor), PRA023, Remestemcel-L, PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), PF-06700841 (brepocitinib), and others.

• Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutic Assessment: Ulcerative Colitis currently marketed, and Ulcerative Colitis emerging therapies

• Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics: Ulcerative Colitis market drivers and Ulcerative Colitis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ulcerative Colitis

3. SWOT analysis of Ulcerative Colitis

4. Ulcerative Colitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ulcerative Colitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ulcerative Colitis

9. Ulcerative Colitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs

11. Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Therapies

12. Ulcerative Colitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ulcerative Colitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers

16. Ulcerative Colitis Market Barriers

17. Ulcerative Colitis Appendix

18. Ulcerative Colitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

