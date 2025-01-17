Canada Light Expo 2025 Returns to Unveil the Future of Lighting & Design

Canada Light Expo 2025: Lighting the Future with Innovation, Sustainability, and Networking – Join Us on 12-13 Nov in Toronto to Redefine Illumination!"

ONTARIO, CANADA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada Light Expo 2025 is returning for its second edition following the success & encouraging market response of its inaugural event. Scheduled for 12-13 November 2025 at the International Centre in Toronto, Canada, the Expo is poised to become the most anticipated lighting and LED exhibition. Featuring 75+ leading brands, 1,000+ innovative products, and an expansive 30,000+ sq ft exhibition space, this year, the expo will bring together professionals from across the lighting industry.With a focus on the latest advancements in lighting technologies, the Expo will showcase innovations across several key sectors. The industries include Architectural & Decorative Lighting, Energy Efficient Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Horticulture Lighting, Human-Centric Lighting, Smart Lighting , and Sustainable Lighting.A Vision for Sustainable Lighting Solutions This exhibition provides a comprehensive look at how lighting innovation can reshape the industry by improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon footprints, and driving sustainable urban development. From eco-friendly materials to cutting-edge smart lighting systems, the event will highlight transformative technologies poised to revolutionize the way the world illuminates its spaces.Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director at MEX International Inc. stated, “Canada Light Expo 2025 will be a critical event in accelerating the industry’s transition toward energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions”. He added, “With the increasing demand for smart and environmentally conscious technologies, the Expo is an ideal venue to witness these innovations in action.”Key Opportunities for Professional GrowthCanada Light Expo 2025 will offer much more than just exhibits. Through Canada Light Talks, attendees will have the chance to engage in focused discussions about emerging trends, best practices, and the challenges the industry faces. The conference will include dedicated tracks on Lighting Design, Smart Controls, Decorative & Architectural Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, and Sustainable Lighting solutions, allowing participants to gain new insights and strategies for staying ahead in the rapidly evolving lighting landscape.“Canada Light Expo is not just a showcase—it's an opportunity. With the successful conclusion of Canada Light Expo 2024, the lighting industry has been further propelled toward new advancements and opportunities,” said Ms. Himani Gulati, Director at MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. She further stated, “We are excited to host industry leaders and professionals committed to reshaping the lighting industry for a more sustainable future.”Workshops, Networking, and CollaborationThe Lighting Workshop will be a major highlight of the event, providing hands-on sessions where professionals can deepen their understanding of LED lighting specifications, dimming technologies, and more. These workshops are designed to give attendees practical skills they can apply to their businesses and projects.Alongside the two-day conference and engaging workshops, the exhibition will host an exclusive Industry Networking Gala. This event offers a rare opportunity to network with industry leaders, experts, and key stakeholders, facilitating meaningful connections that can drive future collaboration. Attendees will also gain direct access to global brands, breakthrough innovations, and the latest trends influencing the lighting and LED industries.Looking Ahead to a Bright FutureAs the lighting industry continues to evolve, Canada Light Expo 2025 will be at the forefront of this transformation. This event has become an essential gathering for lighting professionals both in Canada and internationally, and it marks just the beginning of an exciting journey. The future of lighting is bright, and Canada Light Expo will remain a driving force in this evolution. Save the dates—12-13 November 2025—and make your mark in the lighting industry.About the OrganizerMEX International Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd., possesses over four decades in the advertising industry. With 27 years in publishing and 20 years in exhibitions, MEX has organised 100+ market-leading trade exhibitions across India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand. The company is a prominent player in the advertising industry, publishing reputable magazines and advertising trade directories. MEX International Inc. leverages this rich experience to bring successful exhibitions to the Canadian market.

