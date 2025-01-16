ANY.RUN Publishes 2024 Malware Trends Overview: Stealers, Loaders, and RATs Continue to Dominate

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading cloud-based malware analysis and threat intelligence service, has released its Malware Trends Report for 2024, showcasing notable increases in malicious activity across various malware families and techniques. The findings draw on 4,001,036 public analysis sessions conducted by the ANY.RUN community throughout the year, revealing how cyber threats continue to evolve at an alarming rate.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

· 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆: Over 790,000 sessions were flagged as malicious, while 211,517 were deemed suspicious, significantly surpassing 2023 figures. ANY.RUN also identified a remarkable 1.87 billion Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), nearly three times more than in 2023.

· 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱: Stealers dominated in 2024 with 51,291 detections, up from second place in 2023 at just 18,290. Loaders followed with 28,754 detections, while RATs maintained third place at 24,430.

· 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁𝘀: Lumma Stealer was the most detected malware family at 12,655 detections. Agent Tesla and AsyncRAT also surged, each surpassing 8,000 detections.

· 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: ANY.RUN recorded 1.4 million MITRE ATT&CK matches, a jump from 1.2 million in 2023. PowerShell (T1059.001) and CMD (T1059.003) replaced Masquerading (T1036.005) as the most frequently abused techniques, reflecting threat actors’ increasing reliance on scripting for stealth and versatility.

To access the complete findings and detailed statistics, please visit ANY.RUN’s Blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based, interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence provider trusted by thousands of cybersecurity professionals. It offers real-time behavioral insights, an extensive threat intelligence suite, and a user-friendly sandbox for Windows and Linux systems. By facilitating the quick detection of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and mapping adversary Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), ANY.RUN enables organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats.

