RCP responds to Royal College of Nursing report on corridor care

Commenting on the report, Dr John Dean, clinical vice president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“The firsthand accounts we hear from physician members echo the alarming findings revealed in today’s Royal College of Nursing report about the reality of the escalating crisis of corridor care in our NHS. The growing prevalence of this unacceptable practice is severely impacting both patient safety and the dignity of care, as evidenced by the devastating testimonies shared by nursing staff.

“The Royal College of Physicians stands with the Royal College of Nursing - we must eliminate the unacceptable practice of corridor care.

“We urge healthcare leaders and policymakers to treat this as a turning point for decisive action. The Royal College of Physicians welcomes the government’s commitment to assess which winter preparedness measures have made a difference to performance and which have not, so we don’t find ourselves in this situation again.”