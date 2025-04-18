RCP responds to expansion of the GP 'Advice and Guidance' scheme

The RCP has responded to the announcement of the expansion of the GP ‘Advice and Guidance’ scheme from the Department of Health and Social Care.

Dr Theresa Barnes, Royal College of Physicians clinical lead for outpatients, said:

“The expansion of Advice and Guidance (A&G) is a welcome move and reflects one of the key recommendations in the RCP’s newly published report, Prescription for outpatients: reimagining planned specialist care, which sets the case for reform of outpatient care.

“Care models such as A&G must be properly supported within consultant job plans — not as an optional extra, but as a recognised and resourced part of clinical work. A recent survey by the Royal College of Physicians found that 80% of respondents delivered A&G as part of their role. However, of those, half reported not having dedicated time in their job plans for this work. These services have the potential to improve patient care and reduce pressure on hospitals, but they may also displace other important activities and require protected time, appropriate skill development, and robust IT systems to support safe and efficient communication.

“To be truly effective, this approach must go hand-in-hand with close alignment of primary and secondary care funding and contracts, ensuring integrated care pathways are backed by joined-up planning and delivery. The ambition to bring more care closer to home is the right one — but it must be underpinned by the practical changes needed to make it work on the ground.”