Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on customary initiation tragedies

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, today met with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE). This engagement, prompted by the tragic loss of 28 young lives during the summer initiation season in the Eastern Cape, sought to address the critical challenges surrounding customary initiation practices and develop actionable solutions to prevent future fatalities.

Accompanying Minister Hlabisa were Deputy Ministers Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola and Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe. The Chairperson of the CGE, Adv. Ntabiseng Sepanya Mogale, and the Chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission, Ms. Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, also attended alongside their respective teams.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister Hlabisa highlighted the urgent need to scrutinize cultural practices that jeopardize lives, emphasizing that “serious discourse and proactive solutions must be prioritized to preserve life and cultural integrity.”

The meeting addressed the following critical areas:

1. Legislative Framework: Evaluation of national and provincial statutory structures governing customary initiation.

2. Health and Safety Standards: Examination of existing health and safety measures, as outlined by the Customary Initiation Act.

3. Eligibility Criteria and Prohibitions: Review of qualifying requirements for participants in initiation practices.

4. Accountability and Criminal Offenses: Strategies to enforce legal consequences for non-compliance and negligence.

5. Eastern Cape Challenges: Identification of specific issues contributing to initiation fatalities in the province.

6. Root Causes of Deaths: Exploration of common factors leading to the tragic loss of lives.

The meeting concluded with several actionable recommendations to strengthen the implementation of the Customary Initiation Act and reduce initiation-related casualties, including:

• Establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate root causes of initiation deaths and provide comprehensive recommendations.

• Enhancing law enforcement and increasing arrests and prosecutions for offences related to initiation practices.

• Holding key role players accountable, including principals of initiation schools, traditional surgeons, and caregivers.

• Mobilizing traditional leaders and other stakeholders to fulfil their statutory roles effectively.

• Ensuring adequate resourcing for Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PICCs) and related interventions.

• Intensifying awareness campaigns and capacity-building programs for initiation schools and caregivers.

• Strengthening partnerships among all stakeholders to improve compliance and implementation.

Pursuant to the discussions, there was a recommendation to convene an Indaba with all stakeholders before the 2025 winter initiation season. The purpose of the Indaba will be to chart the way forward and to agree on a comprehensive strategy towards achieving zero fatalities during initiation seasons.

A follow-up engagement with Kings in the Eastern Cape will be held by the end of January, with the participation of both commissions, to seek long-term solutions to the challenges faced in the province.

This collaborative effort reflects the Department’s commitment to preserving cultural practices. All stakeholders in the meeting agreed on a continuous engagement to address all challenges surrounding the initiation cultural practice and safeguarding lives and the dignity of initiates.

