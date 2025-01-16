Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa attends workshop with Amakhosi in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 Jan

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will attend the KwaZulu Natal (KZN) workshop for Amakhosi to be hosted by the KZN MEC of COGTA, Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

This important workshop follows a meeting that was convened by the MEC with Amakhosi on 3rd January 2025, in the KZN province. A key resolution out of this meeting was to hold a workshop of all Amakhosi in the province with the intention of consolidating a perspective of Amakhosi in the province with regards to critical areas like the amendments to the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill that has recently been published for public comment as well as the state of readiness for the scheduled TC elections.

It is expected that the workshop will provide a platform to discuss critical issues affecting the institution of traditional leadership such as local governance, the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, integration of traditional leadership into governance frameworks and the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM).

The workshop also build on the ongoing work undertaken by Minister Hlabisa to – (1) engage and support the traditional leaders across the country, (2) strengthen the institution of traditional leadership, (3) and ensure collaboration between government and traditional leaders in advancing development and service delivery in the provinces traditional communities.

Details of the Minister’s participation at the workshop are as follows:

Date : 18 January 2025

Time : 09h00

Venue : TBC

For enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

COGTA Head of Communications

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904