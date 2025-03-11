Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development addresses South Gauteng Deeds Registry Office challenges

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is urgently addressing the disruption experienced in service delivery at the South Gauteng Deeds Registry, with transitional measures that have been put in place to ensure that service delivery continues at the current location while alternative accommodation is being sourced.

In a meeting with organised labour yesterday, it was resolved that the facilities and environment present occupational hazards to the employees of the department and futher present safety concerns for clients. The Department, together with senior officials of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) agreed that DPWI has to urgently procure an alternative building to accommodate the South Gauteng Deeds Registry.

The long term solution is to relocate to the new premises which DPWI is currently finalising at Anderson street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, with occupation projected for September 2026.

The Department confirms that the South Gauteng Deeds office is operational, and services are being provided, although not at full capacity, as the office is still implementing the alternative working arrangements.

For further information, please contact:

Ms Makaziwe Ntuli

Registrar of Deeds: South Gauteng

Tel.: 011 843 8305

Email: Makaziwe.Ntuli@dalrrd.gov.za

