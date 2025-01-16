Minister Dean Macpherson hands over 63 bursaries to students in the built environment, 17 Jan

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, accompanied by Gauteng Members of the Executive Council (MECs) for Basic Education, Matome Chiloane, and for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo, will hand over 63 bursaries to students from all nine provinces in the built environment sector in Johannesburg on Friday, 17 January 2025. All the recipients will be in attendance.

Following the successful 2024 matric results, which achieved the highest overall pass rate to date, the bursaries will support deserving students pursuing studies in fields within the built environment, including engineering, quantity surveying, and project management.

These skills are vital to achieving the Minister’s vision of turning South Africa into a construction site, contributing to economic growth and the creation of much-needed jobs.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 January 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Street, Bartlett, Boksburg, 1459

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/5pQM1PQHJ65uF7kX8

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to Minister Macpherson James.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

