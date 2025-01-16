Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,789 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dean Macpherson hands over 63 bursaries to students in the built environment, 17 Jan

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, accompanied by Gauteng Members of the Executive Council (MECs) for Basic Education, Matome Chiloane, and for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo, will hand over 63 bursaries to students from all nine provinces in the built environment sector in Johannesburg on Friday, 17 January 2025. All the recipients will be in attendance.

Following the successful 2024 matric results, which achieved the highest overall pass rate to date, the bursaries will support deserving students pursuing studies in fields within the built environment, including engineering, quantity surveying, and project management.

These skills are vital to achieving the Minister’s vision of turning South Africa into a construction site, contributing to economic growth and the creation of much-needed jobs.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Friday, 17 January 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Street, Bartlett, Boksburg, 1459
Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/5pQM1PQHJ65uF7kX8

Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to Minister Macpherson James.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Dean Macpherson hands over 63 bursaries to students in the built environment, 17 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more