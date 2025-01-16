Amanotes and Gameloft for brands team up to elevate in-game advertising opportunities for brands with the COMBO! network

Amanotes team up with Gameloft for brand to foster in-game advertising opportunities Amanotes is the number one mobile music games publisher in the world and Southeast Asia’s biggest mobile apps publisher, with the mission of enabling everyone to experience music in any way they want

Partnering with Gameloft for brands via COMBO! is a milestone for Amanotes. It enhances player experiences and connects our global audience with brands, adding value for both players and partners.” — Rahul Ravindranath, Head of Liveops at Amanotes

SINGAPORE, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanotes, the world’s #1 music game publisher, is proud to announce its integration into COMBO! The Gaming Media Network, a global gaming media network created by Gameloft for brands. This collaboration brings exciting new possibilities for brands to connect with audiences worldwide through Amanotes’ innovative music-based games.Since its inception in 2017, Amanotes has revolutionized the mobile gaming landscape with its unique blend of music and gameplay, amassing over 3 billion downloads and more than 70 million monthly active users. Its portfolio includes hit titles such as Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, and Duet Cats, offering immersive interactive gaming experiences that resonate with players of all ages worldwide.“We are thrilled to welcome Amanotes into COMBO!,” said Jean-Baptiste Godinot, EVP at Gameloft for brands. “Amanotes’ unparalleled expertise in music-based gaming and its ability to engage massive global audiences aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and impactful advertising opportunities for brands. This partnership further strengthens COMBO!’s position as the largest gaming media network, offering advertisers access to a diverse and highly engaged player base.”With the rise of mobile gaming, music-based games are uniquely positioned to create deep, emotional connections between players and brands. COMBO! provides a robust platform for advertisers to leverage this opportunity, offering large-scale access to over 1 billion monthly gamers across mobile, PC, consoles and web platforms. The network includes a suite of creative and intelligence services designed to drive measurable results for advertisers, ensuring impactful and engaging campaigns.By joining COMBO!, Amanotes furthers its commitment to providing engaging, player-first experiences while creating innovative pathways for brands to reach audiences through the universal language of music and play.For more information about Amanotes, visit www.amanotes.com For more information about COMBO!, visit www.gameloft.com/for-brands About AmanotesAmanotes is the world’s leading publisher of music-based mobile games, with over 3 billion downloads across its popular titles, including Magic Tiles 3 and Tiles Hop. By combining music and gaming, Amanotes delivers interactive and engaging experiences to players worldwide. The company’s mission is to bring interactive music experiences to everyone, everywhere.About Gameloft for brandsGameloft for brands offers leading advertising and gamification solutions to help brands better connect with their audiences. Through interactive content and immersive experiences supported by COMBO!, its extensive in-game media network, Gameloft for brands leverages its longstanding gaming expertise to engage people in meaningful ways with an unparalleled level of transparency and safety following IAS’s standards. To date, Gameloft for brands has delivered more than 10,000 campaigns for prestigious brands such as Air France, Coca-Cola, Ferrero, Ford, FOX™, Automobili Lamborghini, ING, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Samsung and LEGO, in over 40 countries around the world (North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, etc.) and our work has been honored with over 50 awards from marketing organizations.

