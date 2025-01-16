SAY San Diego Announces Longtime San Diego Impact- and Community-Driven Leader Louie Nguyen as New Nonprofit CEO

SAY San Diego Logo

Nguyen, a longtime San Diego community champion, who has created a strong track record of mission-impact work, succeeds outgoing CEO, Nancy Gannon Hornberger

Louie Nguyen’s impact on the greater San Diego community is incalculable; he has led or partnered in countless programs that have mobilized tens of millions of dollars for the underserved.” — Theresa Carter, SAY San Diego Board President.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAY San Diego Announces Longtime San Diego Impact- and Community-Driven Leader Louie Nguyen as New Nonprofit CEONguyen, a longtime San Diego community champion who has created a strong track record of mission-impact work with the City’s most prominent civic, community, and nonprofit leaders to generate tremendous impact on behalf of those in need, succeeds outgoing CEO, Nancy Gannon HornbergerAfter an extensive national search, SAY San Diego, a leading nonprofit organization providing essential services to children, youth, and families in San Diego County, today announced the appointment of longtime community champion and servant leader Louie Nguyen as its new CEO, effective February 3, 2025. Nguyen succeeds Nancy Gannon Hornberger, who is stepping down after a distinguished career at SAY San Diego.“Louie Nguyen’s impact on the greater San Diego community is incalculable; he has led or partnered in countless programs that have mobilized tens of millions of dollars for the underserved,” said Theresa Carter, Board President. “As SAY San Diego’s CEO, we foresee Louie continuing his visionary work, developing relationships, and bringing together those with the proper means to provide world-class benefits and support for the San Diego families who truly need them. His proven track record in fostering inclusive communities and driving mission-centered programs makes him the ideal person to guide SAY San Diego into its next chapter.”Before joining us, Louie was the inaugural Chief Investment Officer at Mission Driven Finance, where he leveraged his 25 years of global investing experience to drive social impact, focusing on initiatives like economic empowerment and youth development. Prior to this, Louie founded Soledad Investment Management, using his expertise in fundamental research to build concentrated global portfolios.As a resident of Carmel Valley, Nguyen has numerous current and past ties with the San Diego community. He has served on the Boards of the Del Mar Education Foundation, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, and the San Diego Asian Film Festival, as well as serving as the Chair of the development committee for the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park. Louie is currently the mayoral appointee to the $10 billion San Diego City Employee Retirement System board and is a board member of the $800 million California Health Care Foundation.Nguyen’s success and determination to support those in need mirror his own life as a refugee.“In 1971, SAY was founded, and I was a toddler in war-shattered Vietnam. In 1977, I landed in Oklahoma as a refugee. For the next decade, I grew up intimately familiar with housing, food, and physical insecurities. As I reflect on my journey from refugee to C-suite, I look at the diversity of the people that SAY San Diego serves, from the veterans to the youth/adults in need of health support. I see myself…underestimated individuals deserving of opportunities that will enable them to realize and sustain their full potential,” said Nguyen.Louie’s journey from a refugee to a leader in global investing is a testament to resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to giving back. He has lived and worked across the globe, speaks multiple languages, and is passionate about mentoring the next generation of leaders in both nonprofit and for-profit sectors.Nguyen is a highly accomplished executive with a deep understanding of global markets and a strong foundation in finance. He brings decades of experience in navigating complex regulatory environments, developing innovative business models, and delivering strong financial performance. Recognized for his expertise in social investing, Nguyen is a seasoned leader with a proven ability to drive community-oriented growth and create positive social impact. He is committed to mentoring the next generation of leaders and inspiring them to make a meaningful contribution to the world.Louie sees himself as a custodian of an invaluable community asset. “I am deeply honored and energized to lead this incredible organization, working alongside a passionate team, and I look forward to connecting with our supporters and partners as we build on a strong foundation to drive transformative change for the communities we serve. Leveraging SAY’s physical assets and community trust, we can build SAY into an enduring community entity that will be the voice for the voiceless and the hope for the hopeless,” he stated.Nguyen will replace Nancy Gannon Hornberger, SAY San Diego CEO since 2013. Under her leadership, SAY nurtured mutual relationships across San Diego, creating partnerships with other nonprofits and the civic and private institutions that support them. She leaves SAY San Diego to pursue professional goals in art, advocacy, and writing.“On behalf of the Board, staff, and the entire SAY San Diego community, I want to also thank Nancy Gannon Hornberger, our outgoing President and CEO, for her many years of extraordinary leadership and dedication. Under her guidance, SAY has grown into a cornerstone of support for greater San Diego County, and her contributions have established a strong foundation for Louie to build upon. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” added Carter.Nguyen will spend his first 90 days engaging in a listening tour of staff, the Board, stakeholders, and community supporters to gain a deeper understanding of the organization and its needs. He affirmed his commitment to honoring SAY San Diego’s rich history and building upon its impactful work in the community.About SAY San DiegoSAY San Diego has provided critical resources for vulnerable families for over 50 years, offering over 30 programs that now reach 35,000 San Diegans annually.SAY San Diego directly served more than 10,000 San Diegans in 2024. 71% are youth 18 years old and younger. In addition, as the result of a welcoming and inclusive approach, 78% of participants identify as a race or ethnicity other than white and represent more than 30 different primary languages. SAY San Diego focuses on addressing the comprehensive needs of a child, individual, or family instead of focusing on one specific problem or symptom, thereby helping families and their communities reach their full potential. The services offered by SAY San Diego are designed to address disparities in access to education, healthcare, childcare, and legal services, with an emphasis on community development.SAY San Diego: Our vision is opportunity, equity, and well-being for all San Diegans.Contact:SAY San Diego Inquiriesinfo@saysandiego.org858.565.4148

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.