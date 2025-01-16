HHS, DEA release rules related to telemedicine prescribing of controlled substances

The Department of Health and Human Services and Drug Enforcement Administration published a series of rules Jan. 15 related to telemedicine prescribing of controlled substances, including a special registration proposed rule and a final rule on telemedicine prescribing of buprenorphine.

The proposed rule for special registration outlines three types of registration to waive in-person visit requirements prior to virtual prescribing of controlled substances and a state registration for every state in which a patient is treated by the special registrant. Providers would need to apply for the special registrations. The DEA also proposes that providers be required to review nationwide prescription drug monitoring programs after three years. Comments on the proposed rule are due March 15.

The DEA’s final rule for the telemedicine prescribing of buprenorphine will enable practitioners to prescribe a six-month initial supply of Schedule III-V medications to treat opioid use disorder via audio-only telemedicine interaction without a prior in-person evaluation. Practitioners can then prescribe additional medication via other telemedicine encounters (real-time, two-way audio-visual) or after an in-person encounter. The agency finalized a stipulation that providers will need to complete a review of the PDMP for the state where the patient is located. Requirements for the special registration proposed rule would not apply to clinicians prescribing buprenorphine for OUD.