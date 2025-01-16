Visit Vietnam for the 50th Anniversary of the End of the War April 15 - 30, 2025

Ha Noi Blends Tradition and Energetic Development Our Host: The Vietnam-US Society Celebration in Ho Chi Minh City for the 40th anniversary (Covid canceled the 45th)

Unique Opportunity to Personally Witness Consequences of Conflict, Achievements of Peace and Regional Challenges. (Optional addition: Cambodia and Laos)

Traveling to Vietnam with FFRD and performing on behalf of the victims of Agent Orange was deeply moving as well as an enjoyable encounter with a fascinating country.” — Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul and Mary)

RIVERHEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 30, 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the end of the US war with Vietnam, an historic event for a generation in both countries. The Fund for Reconciliation and Development is facilitating a two week travel program for Americans that engages Vietnam's history, culture, cuisine and current challenges. It offers insights, experiences and people to people meetings unavailable on commercial tours.

We will visit the encampment in Tan Trao where personnel of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) worked with Ho Chi Minh in 1945 and conclude with ceremonies in the city carrying his name (formerly Saigon) celebrating half a century of peace and reunification since 1975.

We will learn about ongoing efforts to heal the wounds of war from land mines, unexploded ordnance and Agent Orange.

We will update ourselves about the strong economic, political and educational ties that constitute a comprehensive strategic partnership between the US and Viet Nam, despite (or because of) the danger of conflict with China.

The group will travel by plane and tour bus from Ha Noi to Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, My Lai, Con Dao Island, Ho Chi Minh City and Ben Tre in the Mekong Delta hosted by the Viet Nam - USA Society, Click here for the itinerary and registration information.

The domestic cost for a single room with breakfast is $3,300, plus self-paid independent dinners and a $400 donation to support organizing costs, substantially less than the usual charge for comparable trips. Some participants will go on to Phnom Penh and Angkor Wat in Cambodia and Vientiane in Laos at an additional cost.

The Fund for Reconciliation and Development (FFRD) is a not-for-profit education and advocacy organization founded in 1985 to foster normal relations of the US with Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. Since then FFRD has coordinated more than twenty educational tours in Indochina led by founder John McAuliff and anticipates this is the final such program.

Legal Disclaimer:

