Webinar Applauds and Challenges Carter Record on Vietnam, Cambodia and Amnesty

Carrying on the spirit for peace of Rev. Martin Luther King and Dr. Benjamin Spock Celebration of the end of the Vietnam War 50 years ago, but legacies remain Protestors at Jimmy Carter's church call for broader amnesty for opponents and victims of the Vietnam War

Jimmy Carter began but backed away from coming to terms with the international and domestic consequences of the failed US war in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

RIVERHEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A webinar at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 7, will explore in depth the record of President Jimmy Carter on Vietnam, Cambodia and amnesty.

Three renowned journalists and authors will consider contradictory aspects of the policies of the first post-Vietnam war President as he addressed its domestic and international legacies.

Speaking are

Elizabeth Becker, former award winning correspondent for the Washington Post, New York Times and National Public Radio and author of "When The War Was Over: Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge"

Nayan Chanda, former editor of the Far Eastern Economic Review and the Asian Wall Street Journal Weekly and Director of Publications at the Yale University Center for the Study of Globalization and author of "Brother Enemy: the War After the War".

Barry Lynn, a United Church of Christ minister and attorney with membership in the Supreme Court bar, key legislative contact for the National Coalition For Universal Unconditional Amnesty, worked for a major change in the military discharge system for veterans with other than honorable discharges with Senators Ed Brooke and James Abourezk, and author of "Paid to Piss People Off".

Full bios of the speakers are here https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2025/01/carter-and-indochina-at-home-and-abroad.html

Registration for the webinar is here https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1fNo0VktTzijf6WauEE2bg

Registrants will receive a link to the youtube video of the webinar within hours of its completion.

Among the questions that will be on the table:

1) By walking away from normalization of relations with Vietnam in September 1978, did President Carter lead the US to provide diplomatic, economic and (during the Reagan Administration) weapons support to the Khmer Rouge against the Vietnamese after they ousted Pol Pot's genocidal regime?

2( Did Carter's blanket pardon benefit draft resistors and exiles, primarily from the middle class, but ignore war affected deserters and veterans with less-than-honorable discharges, more likely to be poor and working class?

The webinar is sponsored by the Vietnam Peace Commemoration Committee of the Fund for Reconciliation and Development. It has produced more than twenty programs available on youtube to examine from first hand experience the history of the antiwar movement, listed here https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2021/10/history-and-future-of-vpcc.html Current newsletter here https://conta.cc/3Pn3tYr

