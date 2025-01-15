Agrellus Reports Significant Growth in 2024, Expands Sales Team to Meet Demand

Taven Royster Appointed Senior Director of Revenue & Business Development as Agrellus expands its sales team to satisfy demand.

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus, the leading online marketplace revolutionizing agricultural commerce, is proud to announce unprecedented growth in 2024, prompting a strategic expansion of its Sales team to meet the surging demand from farmers, manufacturers, & suppliers across the country.

Driven by its commitment to empowering the agriculture community, Agrellus has experienced an overall 9X increase in program adoption in the past year. This remarkable growth reflects the platform’s ability to provide efficient, transparent, and cost-effective solutions for not only purchasing and selling agricultural products, but evaluating agronomic and economic impacts of products trying to gain market traction, and sustainability program participation. Substantial growth has been seen in Agrellus’ Proving Ground farm-scale trials, expanding throughout the U.S., across core row crops and permanent crops, further solidifying the company’s impact and reach in agriculture.

To sustain this momentum and better serve its growing customer base, Agrellus is investing heavily in talent acquisition. The company plans to expand its Sales team by bringing on board experienced professionals who share the company’s vision. Notably, the expansion includes the appointment of Taven Royster as Director of Revenue & Business Development. Royster’s extensive expertise in driving growth and fostering partnerships is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Agrellus’ future.

“2024 has been a banner year for Agrellus, underscoring the trust and loyalty of our customers and partners,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Agrellus. “Our Sales team plays a critical role in delivering exceptional service and fostering relationships that drive success for everyone in the agriculture industry.”

Agrellus’ growth is fueled by its innovative platform that connects farmers with trusted suppliers, streamlining procurement processes and enabling better decision-making. The company’s focus on customer-centric solutions has solidified its reputation as a game-changer in the agricultural sector.

Agrellus is the premier online marketplace for the agriculture industry, providing farmers and suppliers with tools to simplify transactions and increase profitability; 100% Agrellus Managed, Farm Scale Trials; and Sustainability Program development & execution. The company is dedicated to transforming the way agriculture commerce operates, ensuring sustainability and efficiency for generations to come.

