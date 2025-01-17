Litecoin Foundation Announces Fifth Litecoin Summit

Litecoin Summit 2025 Charlie Lee at previous Litecoin Summit in 2024

Join Innovators, Developers, and Enthusiasts in Las Vegas for a Transformative Event

We’re excited to bring the Litecoin community together in Las Vegas to share knowledge, collaborate, and shape the future of digital money.” — Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Litecoin Foundation is proud to announce the 5th Litecoin Summit , set to take place at the renowned Harrah’s Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. This premier event, scheduled for the end of May 2025, will bring together thought leaders, blockchain developers, industry pioneers, and crypto enthusiasts to explore the future of digital finance, blockchain innovation, privacy and the growing role of Proof-of-Work currencies in the global economyAs one of the longest-standing cryptocurrencies in the industry, Litecoin continues to play a pivotal role in shaping privacy innovation and digital payments, with an ever growing community of investors, users, developers, and businesses. The Litecoin Summit 2025 aims to showcase the latest advancements not only in the Litecoin ecosystem, but broader crypto community, provide in-depth discussions on various technological developments, and facilitate networking opportunities with experts from across the digital finance space.With a who's who list of some of the most insightful leaders and innovators in our industry. Including:John D'Agostino, Sr Director of Institutional Strategy, CoinbaseKeith Grossman, CEO of MoonPaySamir Kerbage, CIO of Hashdex Charlie Lee , Litecoin’s CreatorJuan Otero, CEO of TravalaMerrick Theobald VP Marketing at BitPayAll headlined by Comedian Marty Simpson as the Summit’s master of ceremonies.“Litecoin has long been at the forefront of blockchain innovation, and the Litecoin Summit 2025 is an essential gathering for anyone passionate about the future of decentralized finance,” said Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin. “We’re excited to bring the Litecoin community together in Las Vegas to share knowledge, collaborate, and shape the future of digital money.”The event will feature a dynamic schedule, including:Keynote Presentations: Industry leaders and prominent figures will discuss the latest innovations in blockchain technology, DeFi, and POW mining.Panel Discussions & Workshops: Topics will cover everything from technical deep dives on the Litecoin network to new real-world applications, partnerships, and the regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies.Sponsorship Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with top influencers, developers, and advocates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.Exhibits: Various products, services, and technologies from the world of blockchain and digital finance will be showcased, offering attendees a hands-on experience with cutting-edge innovations.A Closing Night Party: Live music and food to kick off the first night of the SummitThe Litecoin Summit 2025 is not LTC specific and open to individuals from all sectors of the cryptocurrency industry, as well as those simply curious about the potential of digital currencies. Early bird tickets don’t exist. The Litecoin Foundation keeps the price of attendance to $84, so that everyone can attend. But as a non-profit, the Foundation is always open to donations.For more information about the Litecoin Summit 2025, including ticket details, speaker announcements, and discount hotel rooms, please visit the official website at https://litecoin.com/summit-2025 Litecoin FoundationLitecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the adoption, awareness & development of Litecoin & its ecosystem, the Litecoin Foundation team consists of full-time and volunteer support from around the globe. For more information, visit Litecoin.com

