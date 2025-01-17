Pakman Miami Beach LLC Announces $17.5 Million Acquisition of Prime Miami Development Site on Washington Avenue

Pakman Miami Beach LLC acquires a $17.5M site on Washington Ave, Miami Beach, for innovative redevelopment, emphasizing community-focused, sustainable design.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pakman Miami Beach LLC has acquired a premier development site at 1234 and 1260 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach for $17.5 million. This acquisition demonstrates the firm’s strategic approach to high-value real estate investments in South Florida’s competitive market.Kash Patel, partner at Pakman Miami Beach, emphasized the significance of the project: “This acquisition highlights our commitment to identifying and transforming high-potential properties. The Washington Avenue site provides a unique opportunity to integrate innovative design with community-focused development, further solidifying Miami Beach’s position as a global hub.”The 33,525-square-foot site, inactive since a 2023 stop-work order, is poised for redevelopment. The vision prioritizes functional design and community-centric features that align with Miami Beach’s growth objectives.Key Transaction Details:- Property Address: 1234-1260 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139- Transaction Amount: $17.5 million- Square Footage: 33,525 SF- Price Per Square Foot: $522- Buyer: Pakman Miami Beach LLC (Principals: Kash Patel, Andrew Beachler, Bradley Williams)- Seller: Rishi Kapoor - Urbin Miami Beach Owner LLC- Date of Transaction: November 14, 2024Financing and Development Plans:Vertix Group provided $21.5 million in financing through Altamar Funding 3 Lender LLC. Co-borrowers Pakman Miami Beach LLC and Pakman Intracoastal LLC secured funding with the support of sponsor Kash Patel. This financial framework ensures the redevelopment’s success and long-term value creation.Pakman Miami Beach LLC envisions a redevelopment plan that enhances livability, attracts businesses, and contributes to Miami Beach’s economic development. The project will prioritize sustainability and innovative solutions, setting a benchmark for future developments.About Pakman Miami Beach LLC:Pakman Miami Beach LLC is a real estate investment and development company dedicated to unlocking the potential of high-value properties. With experienced leadership from Kash Patel, Andrew Beachler, and Bradley Williams, the firm executes strategic developments that drive value and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.