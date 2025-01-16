New Chair, Tim Smith, Joins C12 in Greater Phoenix

C12 Greater Phoenix

Strategic Consultant and Executive Coach Accepts Leadership Role with Growing CEO Business Forums in Arizona

We are blessed to have found Tim! His incredible leadership, deep faith, and broad experience in business operations and planning will equip Christian business leaders to achieve excellence.” — Mike Stanley, Principal Chair for C12 Greater Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C12, the nation’s largest network of Christian CEO peer advisory groups, has named Tim Smith as a new market leader in Greater Phoenix. Smith is a mission-driven leader and proven executive coach, opening a new Business Forum in the Biltmore neighborhood. With this new chair, C12 now covers the entire Valley of the Sun metro with six forums meeting every month and member businesses employing over 15,000 people.

“We are blessed to have found Tim for the Valley business community,” said Mike Stanley, Principal Chair for C12 Greater Phoenix. “His incredible leadership, deep faith, and broad experience in business operations and planning will readily equip Christian business leaders to achieve excellence through the power of peers.”

As a strategic consultant and executive coach, Tim brings over 38 years of experience to the Phoenix business ecosystem. He founded EntreSpirit Coaching & Consulting, was the owner of Training to YOU—a software and vocational education firm—for 16 years, is a certified business coach experienced in implementing the Traction Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), and a former PGA golf instructor. His education includes a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“I am thrilled to bring my decades of business experience, along with my 39 years following Jesus, and uniting them as a C12 Chair,” said Smith. “I absolutely love being a Business as a Ministry (BaaM) ambassador. Over the next few years, I hope to serve dozens of Christian CEOs and owners in the greater Phoenix area to build great businesses for a greater purpose.”

Each month, C12 gathers thousands of Christian CEOs and business owners in Business Forums across the globe. These leaders help each other make better decisions, avoid costly mistakes, create solid plans for growth, and thrive in their calling to create an impact beyond the bottom line. Unlike business Bible studies or Christian business networking groups, C12 is an architected environment for business, life and leadership transformation—focused on revenue generation, operations management, financial management, organizational development, and ministry in and through the business.

To learn more about C12 Business Forums in Greater Phoenix, and how they drive business transformation, please contact Tim Smith via email at Tim.Smith@c12forums.com

About C12 Greater Phoenix

C12 Greater Phoenix is a growing territory of C12, the nation’s largest network of Christian CEO peer advisory groups comprising more than 4,000 worldwide members from diverse industries, company sizes, and structures. These groups of faith-driven, results-minded CEOs and executives meet monthly to encourage and challenge one another to make better decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and create solid plans for business growth—all while striving to create eternal impact far beyond the bottom line. To learn more, visit joinc12.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.