Global Ties Arizona Hosts International Delegations on Policing and on Economic Cooperation

Representatives from 22 Countries Exchange Professional Experiences with Arizona Leaders

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ties Arizona, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to building strong international relationships across Arizona and the world, announced hosting two separate delegations in September: One on Policing and Leadership in Multifaceted and Multicultural Communities, and another on Global Economic Cooperation. Both groups came to metro Phoenix through a special initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

The IVLP is the U.S. Department of State’s flagship professional exchange initiative. Through short-term visits to the United States, current and emerging foreign leaders from various fields experience the country firsthand and build enduring relationships with their American counterparts. Over 200,000 International Visitors have participated in the IVLP, including more than 500 current or former foreign Heads of State or Government.

“We are proud to welcome leaders from around the world and across a broad spectrum of industries to Arizona through the IVLP,” said Kristin Allen, President and CEO of Global Ties Arizona (GTAZ). “Hosting professionals from two very distinct sectors—law enforcement and economic cooperation—representing 22 countries highlights Arizona's unique ability to foster global connections and drive innovation. We are excited to see opportunities that emerge from their engagement with our state.”

As part of the law enforcement delegation from September 12-18, Global Ties Arizona hosted representatives from Algeria, Australia, the Bahamas, Burma, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, India, Jamaica, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, and Tunisia. The program provided an opportunity to discuss how to balance crime prevention with protecting public rights, particularly in diverse, multicultural communities. Delegates exchanged insights on community policing practices in different settings, explored the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and engaged in dialogue about enhancing community security through better planning, communication, and volunteer involvement.

Scheduled by GTAZ, the delegation met with Arizona law enforcement leaders including the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Blue Envelope Program, the City of Phoenix Office of Accountability and Transparency, City of Phoenix Police Advisory Board and partners such as the Arizona Refugee Resettlement Program, Fort McDowell Police Department, City of Chandler Police Department, Arizona State University's Center for Problem-Oriented Policing, and City of Surprise Police Department.

“Sharing Chandler’s best practices on youth engagement and community trust underscores our commitment to a safer, more inclusive environment,” said Chandler DEI Officer Niki Tapia. “Our collaboration with the DEI Office and Chandler Police ensures our programs are accessible to all. This international exchange is a valuable opportunity to learn and improve our multicultural policing approach. We’re grateful to Global Ties Arizona for arranging this visit and look forward to future collaborations.”

As part of the Global Economic Cooperation delegation, GTAZ hosted representatives from Algeria, Bolivia, Brazil, Burma, Fiji, Ghana, India, Sri Lanka, and Taiwan from September 13-18. This program encouraged dialogue on international economic cooperation, focusing on how emerging markets integrate into the global economy. Delegates engaged in discussions about the connections between U.S. and foreign financial systems, the impact of global commodity markets, and U.S. efforts to stimulate economic growth and reform financial institutions. There was also an exploration of how global economic trends influence local businesses and communities, fostering an exchange of ideas on strengthening economies both domestically and internationally.

“It is always enlightening to work with Global Ties Arizona,” said Jennifer Stein, Director of Economic Development for the City of Peoria. “Hosting international delegations gives us the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and showcase Peoria's impressive growth and vibrant community. With Peoria experiencing significant economic expansion, it’s clear this is not only a great place to live but an ideal environment for businesses to thrive. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Global Ties and sharing Peoria’s success story with the world.”

GTAZ coordinated meetings for this group with the Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) and ASU Economic Development, National Bank of Arizona, CCG Catalyst, the City of Peoria Economic Development, WESTMARC, and the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce (SVCC) maintains open communication and collaboration with outside country investors which is essential for the growth, prosperity, and sustainability of the five cities we represent,” explained Jeffrey Campos, President and CEO of the SVCC. “By leveraging these relationships effectively, we can unlock new opportunities, drive development, and create a brighter future for our communities.”

“Global Ties Arizona supports U.S. foreign policy by building networks and strengthening city-to-city diplomacy,” added Allen. “International participants explore issues in a U.S. context, meet and make relationships with professional counterparts in Arizona, experience U.S. society, and better understand American values.”

