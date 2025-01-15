Steelite International Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Distribution Center

Steelite International joined business partners and officials on Wednesday to break ground for a new warehouse and distribution center.

YOUNGSTOWN , OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steelite International ("Steelite" or the "Company"), a leading supplier and manufacturer of award-winning tabletop, buffet, and lighting solutions to the global hospitality industry joined business partners and officials on Wednesday to break ground for a new warehouse and distribution center in Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania. The selected site is adjacent to Steelite’s existing distribution facilities in Neshannock Township, PA and will round out Steelite’s primary U.S. warehousing and distribution campus totaling over 700,000 square feet once completed.The ceremonial groundbreaking marked the start of Phase I, a 325,000- square-foot warehouse and distribution hub, opening in mid-2026. Phase II of the project will support up to an additional 275,000 square feet of additional warehousing and distribution. Once completed, the new facility will act as the Company’s main warehouse and distribution center in the U.S., enabling Steelite to better fulfill customer orders in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.“We’ve seen exponential growth as a company the last five years and as a result have outgrown our legacy distribution footprint,” stated Steelite CEO John Miles. “With the help of our partner Arbor Investments , the groundbreaking of this new distribution center marks an exciting next chapter for Steelite, ensuring we have the inventory, capacity and cutting-edge systems needed to service our hospitality customers around the globe.”“This new distribution and warehouse center is a vital piece in Steelite’s operational strategy and a huge investment to better serve our customers and support the next decade of growth for the Company,” said Arbor Principal George Russell. “Arbor and Steelite are grateful for the strong support for this project at the local and state level and look forward to continue being a great community partner in western Pennsylvania.”Al. Neyer’s Pittsburgh team was chosen to lead the development and construction of the new facility with Olsavsky Jaminet as the architect of record. RLE Project Management is overseeing construction project management for Steelite and Arbor.To celebrate the occasion, Steelite’s leadership team was joined by Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Laura Sohinki from the office of Governor Josh Shapiro, PA House of Representative Aaron Bernstine, Lawrence County Commissioners, Dan Vogler, Dan Kennedy, and Chris Sainato, House of Representative Marla Brown, PA State Senator Michele Brooks, Neshannock Twp. Supervisors Leslie Bucci, Steve Demofonte and Joe Gierlach, Matt Smith, Chief Growth Officer, Allegheny Conference, Benjamin Bush Executive Director, Forward Lawrence Chamber & Economic Alliance, Rich Fitzgerald from SPC and other local and state dignitaries for the ceremony earlier this morning at the site.“Today’s groundbreaking is a testament to what happens when folks come together, take off their red and blue jerseys and put on their Pennsylvania jerseys to get stuff done,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.“We are pleased to support Steelite International and their continued investment in our community,” said Neshannock Township Supervisor Leslie Bucci. “The new distribution center will create jobs for our residents and is an example of our competitive spirit and commitment to economic opportunity. Steelite’s presence will help us further drive progress as we continue to invest in our local economy."About Steelite InternationalHeadquartered in Youngstown, OH, Steelite International is a leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling products into over 30,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company manufactures products out of two facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and Manlius, NY totaling over 600,000 sq. ft. and sources products from 17 different countries. www.steelite.com About Arbor InvestmentsFounded in 1999, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focused on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage, and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 85 food & beverage and related companies in North America. Arbor is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL with additional offices in Chicago and New York. www.arborpic.com

