Steelite International Showcases Cutting-Edge Designs and Tabletop Trends at 2024 National Restaurant Association Show
Steelite International will be exhibiting at The National Restaurant Association Show. Visitors can find Steelite International at booths 6612 and 6016.
This event serves as a platform to not only display our offerings, but to engage with fellow industry leaders, gather insights, and forge new partnerships that will drive mutual success.”YOUNGSTOWN , OHIO, UNITED STATES , May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelite International ("Steelite" or the "Company"), a leading international supplier and manufacturer of award-winning tabletop, buffet, and lighting solutions to the global hospitality industry, will be exhibiting at The National Restaurant Association Show. As an exhibitor at the show in Chicago, Illinois, an event bringing together nearly 55,000 foodservice professionals from 107 different countries and representing over 900 product categories, Steelite will be able to connect with the industry and share leading-edge trends, solutions, and knowledge for the year ahead.
— Alison Clingensmith, Director of Marketing for Steelite
Visitors to the event can find Steelite International at booths 6612 and 6016 in the North Hall of McCormick Place Convention Center from Saturday, May 18 to Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Booth 6612 will spotlight the company's flagship products, featuring Alina, the elegant new embossed dinnerware pattern from Steelite Distinction, the revolutionary D.W. Haber PowerCell, Rene Ozorio Signature Bone China Collection, exquisite flatware from Robert Welch, an innovative Mogogo Cantine Cart, and many more. At booth 6016, Steelite International will present an exciting array of products from Pasabahce, Nude, and Utopia brands. Attendees can explore all these prominent brands' latest offerings, experiencing their exceptional quality and design firsthand.
In addition to showcasing our impressive product lineup, Steelite International will host engaging demonstrations led by top chefs and mixologists throughout the event. At booth 6612 on Saturday and Sunday, we are proud to welcome Chefs Jamie Simpson and Dario Torres from The Chef's Garden in Milan, Ohio. They are renowned for their innovative culinary techniques and focus on vegetables & microgreens. On Monday and Tuesday, Steelite will be joined by Joe Bonavita, the talented chef from Salt 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Expert mixologists, including Greg Best from Ticonderoga Club and Southern National, Atlanta, GA, and Tony Abou-Ganim, the Modern Mixologist, Las Vegas, NV, will also be on hand to showcase attendees with innovative drink demos.
"As we prepare to showcase our latest innovations at the National Restaurant Association Show, we're thrilled to offer attendees a glimpse into the future of hospitality. Our team has worked diligently to bring forward products that not only meet, but exceed the evolving needs of our customers,” states Alison Clingensmith, Director of Marketing for Steelite. “This event serves as a platform to not only display our offerings, but to engage with fellow industry leaders, gather insights, and forge new partnerships that will drive mutual success."
To stay updated about all the excitement at the Steelite International booths, we invite you to follow our company on social media. You can find us at @steeliteusa on Instagram and Steelite International Americas on LinkedIn. Join the conversation by using the #2024RestaurantShow to share your experiences and connect with other attendees!
About Steelite International
Headquartered in Youngstown, OH, with distribution and warehousing centered in Neshannock Township, PA, Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling products into over 50,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company manufactures products out of two facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and Manlius, NY, totaling 600,000 sq. ft., operates 16 first-class showrooms around the globe, and sources products from 17 different countries.
Steelite's core brands include Steelite Distinction & Performance, William Edwards, D.W. Haber, Creations, Folio, Varick, Homer Laughlin, Hall China, Hollowick and Aspen Drinkware. In addition to its core brands, Steelite distributes such prominent brands as Pasabahce, Mogogo, Rona 5-Star Glass, Bormioli Rocco, Rene Ozorio, Robert Welch, Royal Porcelain, Robert Gordon Pottery, WNK, Anfora, Delfin, and Strahl.
Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit www.steelite.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Alison Clingensmith, Steelite International, aclingensmith@steelite.com, 724-698-3113
Alison Clingensmith
Steelite International USA Inc
+1 724-698-3113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube