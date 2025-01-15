Sports Turf Company Introduces the 'Legacy Project'

Top athletic construction company announces new program for projects and clients

We hope to leave a legacy for the success of your program by providing facilities that allow your athletes to perform at the highest level while providing premium technology to combat injuries.” — Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 30 years, Sports Turf Company is proud to recognize an exclusive group of projects and clients who are a part of its legacy. As a leader in athletic construction, Sports Turf is now recognizing returning renovation projects as a “Legacy Project.” Through product development, extensive research and innovative construction techniques, Sports Turf Legacy Projects put facilities ahead regarding safety, durability, performance and technology.“At the end of the day, we’re not just building facilities; we’re building relationships,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “Our hope is to leave a legacy for the success of your program by providing facilities that allow your athletes to perform at the highest level while providing premium technology to combat injuries.”As a turnkey athletic construction company in the Southeast, Sports Turf Company specializes in the processes, capabilities and equipment to self-perform most work on natural grass fields, artificial turf fields, running tracks, tennis courts and more sports surfaces. This allows the team to initially build athletic facilities for colleges, K12 systems, parks and recreation and professional-level teams along with returning for renovations with the latest technology and construction techniques. In addition, Sports Turf provides the experience to serve as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the initial process of selecting a surface, building or renovating a facility and through the lifetime of a facility.Sports Turf Company’s team brings a legacy of experience and knowledge through its certified builders, state winning coaches and award-winning superintendents to provide a facility that will propel sports programs to the next level.Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts, and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.# # #About Sports Turf CompanySports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.

