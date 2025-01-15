Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$7.1 Million for Robert A. M. Stern-Designed Georgia Coast Estate

'The House on King’s Point', 144 Point Lane, Saint Simons, Near Sea Island, Georgia Located directly adjacent to Sea Island Golf Club with dining and beaches nearby Designed by legendary architect Robert A. M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) Luxurious interiors with 7,736 sqft, five fireplaces, and bespoke finishes Stunning outdoor spaces include a pool, gardens, and a private pickleball court

Auction closes live at Sotheby’s New York in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$7.1 million for ‘The House on Kings Point,’ a luxurious estate near the Sea Island community, designed by world-renowned architecture firm Robert A. M. Stern (RAMSA). Listed for US$30 million by Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live on 29 January at Sotheby’s New York as part of the Visions of America sale.

Situated on over two acres in a gated neighborhood, this estate offers sweeping 270-degree views of the Seaside Golf Course, Lanier Point Bridge, and the Marina, combining privacy with an idyllic setting. The newly constructed 7,736-square-foot residence is a masterpiece of classical elegance and modern functionality. The home features a library, family room, formal living and dining rooms, and an upstairs sitting room with an outdoor deck. The landscaped grounds include a saltwater pool, private pickleball court, and lush gardens.

"A Robert A. M. Stern-designed estate of this caliber is an exceptional opportunity," said Akers. "Blending iconic design with distinctive Southern charm, this home embodies Southern elegance with a contemporary, luxurious lifestyle. With breathtaking views, privacy, and a prestigious location in one of Georgia's most sought-after areas, it is truly a rare find."

The Sea Island Resort is renowned for its two five-star hotels, a five-star spa, an exceptional beach club with five miles of private Atlantic Ocean frontage, and outstanding children’s programs. The estate is just steps from the Sea Island Golf Club, featuring three championship courses, including the PGA Tour-hosted Seaside Course. Nearby, the Retreat Golf Course and Frederica Yacht Club offer additional leisure and recreation options.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

144 Point Lane is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

