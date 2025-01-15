WNC Parade of Homes will be held twice in 2025

The Western North Carolina Parade of Homes will be held in both April and October, 2025.

Spring Parade is set for April 26-27 and May 3-4, with in-person and virtual viewing options

As our industry recovers, our 2025 Parades will be a great way to show Western North Carolina’s resiliency” — Megan Carroll, Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fall 2024 WNC Parade of Homes has been rescheduled for this coming April and May, giving Western North Carolina not one, but two Parades in 2025.Due to Hurricane Helene, the 2024 WNC Parade of Homes was postponed. But it didn’t make sense to have builders wait a year to showcase their homes, so a spring Parade will take place April 26-27 and May 3-4. Then, a fall 2025 Parade will take place the weekends of October 11-12 and October 18-19, providing two opportunities to see homes in person and virtually.“We are excited to showcase our members’ skill and craftsmanship twice in the coming year,” said Megan Carroll, Executive Officer of the Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which runs the WNC Parade of Homes. “As our industry recovers, our 2025 Parades will be a great way to show Western North Carolina’s resiliency.”The homes will offer a wide range of styles and price points, as the WNC Parade of Homes is designed to appeal to all types of visitors. The homes will range from a barndominium to luxury mountain retreats, and from net-zero energy homes to full home remodels.“The Parade will offer such a variety of homes and features for people to see, allowing visitors to gather ideas for their own home build or remodel project,” said Jimmy Penland of Silver Dog Construction, chair of the Builders Association’s Parade of Homes committee. “With so many homes on display, there’s something for everyone.”Visitors will be encouraged to pick up a free Parade of Homes magazine to pre-plan their tour. Magazines will be located at member businesses around the region, as well as at each house that is part of the Parade. Also, the WNC Parade of Homes website will have a map of magazine pickup locations.A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the WNC Parade of Homes website if you can’t get your hands on the printed version.The spring Parade’s Featured Community will be Sprout, while the Cover Builder will be Living Stone Design + Build. The magazine’s Featured Builder will be Solid Rock Builders. The magazine will include detailed descriptions of the homes on display, including floor plans and builder information. It also will include the categories of Coming Soon, Renewed Spaces, and Community Highlights, along with a comprehensive Business Guide that lists more than 1,500 area building professionals.About The Builders Association of the Blue Ridge MountainsThe Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains (BABRM) is a professional trade organization serving Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania and Madison counties, dedicated to protecting and promoting the local housing industry and those who work in the building industry. Collectively, we advocate for favorable regulations and legislation, provide education and services, and offer networking and marketing opportunities for our members. We also provide valuable resources to consumers interested in building or remodeling their homes. For more information, visit bablueridge.com

