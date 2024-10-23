New fund will help Western North Carolina’s building industry recover after Hurricane Helene

Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains launches GoFundMe campaign

“As we help our industry recover, we’ll be able to rebuild Western North Carolina more quickly,” ” — Megan Carroll, Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains has launched a fundraising campaign to help the area’s building industry recover after Hurricane Helene.Many of the Association’s members are dealing with devastating losses, with both their businesses and livelihoods severely impacted. In turn, helping this industry come back is critical as Western North Carolina looks to rebuild.Members include builders, suppliers, concrete plants, warehouses, and other industry professionals - the companies that construct the homes, commercial buildings, and infrastructure that shape Western North Carolina.Many members have lost not only their buildings but also their trucks, tools, and essential supplies—the equipment they rely on to do their work and keep their businesses running.The Association has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help its members get back on their feet. The support, which will be distributed through the Association’s nonprofit foundation, a 501(3)(c), will provide:● Replacement of trucks and equipment: Financial aid to replace lost vehicles and the tools needed to get back to work.● Rebuilding business locations: Assistance to rebuild and restore members’ offices, workshops, and supply spaces.● Replenishing supplies: Support for purchasing essential materials that were lost, enabling members to resume operations as quickly as possible.“As we help our industry recover, we’ll be able to rebuild Western North Carolina more quickly,” said Megan Carroll, Executive Officer of the Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains. “Many of our Association’s members have suffered severe losses, and this assistance is urgently needed.”To make a contribution to the campaign, click here About The Builders Association of the Blue Ridge MountainsThe Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains (BABRM) is a professional trade organization serving Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania, and Madison counties, dedicated to protecting and promoting the local housing industry and those who work in the building industry. Collectively, we advocate for favorable regulations and legislation, provide education and services, and offer networking and marketing opportunities for our members. We also provide valuable resources to consumers interested in building or remodeling their homes. For more information, visit bablueridge.com

