Former Crested Butte Post Office, Elk Avenue Building Constructed in 1900, Now Available as Commercial Opportunity

Building In Preservation District Has Been Home to Roller Rink, Hotel, Movie Theatre, and Photography Shop

CRESTED BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historically significant building at 314 Elk Avenue in Crested Butte is now available, represented by Scout Walton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR.) The current home of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been various businesses over the decades, including serving as the Crested Butte post office from 1925-1964. It was also a roller rink, hotel, movie theatre, and photography shop over the years.

According to listing broker Scout Walton of LIV SIR, “In 1974, Crested Butte was one of the first communities to utilize the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 to protect the historic district. A dedicated board was appointed to oversee preservation, history, and character, which has been a tremendous benefit to the area.”

Walton adds “This building was in that original preservation boundary, which has since expanded. That decision during the beginning of our resort era in Crested Butte created and codified the preservation ethic with legislation and adopted it locally. It’s significant to see how charming Crested Butte is today as a result.”

The commercial space is 1,506 square feet on a parcel that’s 24.5 feet wide by 120 feet deep. It’s being offered for $2.85 million which includes the building and existing business, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a longtime favorite of Crested Butte locals and guests.

The store is independently owned and operated by the seller under a franchise agreement with the Durango-based Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc (RMCF). RMCF supports 152 franchised locations (plus two owned stores) and was ranked in the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine for 2024. RMCF was founded in 1981, began franchising in 1990 and went public in 1996 trading on the Nasdaq. Through all of its business lines, RMCF generates approximately $30 million in annual sales and has a $20 million market capitalization.

