LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Garners Top All-Time Sale in Silverthorne

Colorado Mountain Estate On Nearly Four Acres Boasts Oversized Entertaining Space and Gorgeous Views

SILVERTHORNE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces that a 6,672-square-foot home represented by LIV SIR brokers Jeff Scroggins and Paige Johnson has closed as the top all-time sale in Silverthorne at $6,535,000.

Located on 3.98 acres bordered by the White River National Forest, this six-bedroom, eight-bath mountain modern retreat offers its new owners privacy in an idyllic location on a master planned cul de sac. Outdoor recreation is available year-round, with the residence just minutes from Raven Golf Course or skiing in Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Keystone resorts.

According to Scroggins, “We had a unique opportunity to meet the buyer when they first visited the home. They indicated they were confident this was the home for them based on the marketing assets and imagery they had seen online. It felt good to know that our proactive and intentional efforts helped them visualize themselves in the home before ever setting foot inside.”

Scenic views range from the surrounding mountains and forests including the enchanting alpenglow, and they can be admired from the expansive outdoor entertaining area. Featuring a fireplace, bar, and grill, this inviting space is seamlessly accessed through an 11-foot wall of accordion doors. A passthrough window in the bar further enhances the effortless indoor/outdoor living experience.

“This home is truly a mountain masterpiece. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to help the sellers with a fresh and elevated approach to marketing and selling this one-of-a-kind property,” adds Johnson.

Custom built by Rockridge Building Company with interior design provided by BoHill Studios, this estate was created with the owners’ convenience top of mind. The garage, entry, kitchen, office, dining room, bar, and primary suite are all on one level. The primary suite is a relaxing sanctuary with a fireplace, sitting area, and spa-inspired bathroom all featuring views of the forest through oversized windows.

Larry Hutton, Vice President and Managing Broker for LIV SIR in Summit County and Grand County notes, “Our team is thrilled to celebrate Jeff and Paige in achieving the highest all-time sales price in Silverthorne, and I am especially proud of the exceptional service that they provided to their clients throughout every step of this transaction.”

Property Photos: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/hLWBXCjWYT

Photo Credit: Sam Czvitkovits/Astra Studios

###

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.



