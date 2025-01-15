Hosted.com Enhances Free AI Domain Name Generator with Advanced Feature Set

Hosted.com Helps Streamline Domain Name Registration with Advanced AI Hosted.com Introduces Advanced AI Domain Name Registration Hosted.com - Free Domain Names Ideas Using AI our AI Domain Name Generator Hosted.com Launches Advanced AI Domain Name Generator

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com announces the advanced version of its free AI Domain Name Generator . This enhanced iteration of the platform gives users even more control, giving hyper-targeted, SEO-driven domain name suggestions.Both versions of this tool generate dozens of creative domain name ideas in seconds, incorporating proven SEO principles to help with better search engine visibility. Following that, every domain and TLD suggestion generated is instantly checked for availability, saving you time and effort in your search for the perfect domain. Having the perfect domain name to go with the best WordPress Website hosting Powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, Hosted.com's Advanced Version of the AI Domain Name Generator goes beyond the Basic version by providing additional input fields designed to further refine and streamline the search and registration process. This includes allowing users to:Fine-Tune ParametersUsers can begin by entering a description or up to 10 keywords to guide the AI. The search can be further refined by specifying the desired domain name length (short, medium, long), preferred word count (any, one, two, three), and specific words to include or exclude.Customize Domain SuggestionsThe tool also allows users to specify words to include or exclude and set preferences for domain name style, such as brandable names, short phrases, or compound words. For a focused brand approach, users can even identify a starting or ending word.Explore StylesUsers can choose from a range of Styles to curate their ideal domain. The styles include Default, Brandable Names, Short Phrases, Alternate Spelling, Compound Words, or Real Words.Target IndustriesPowerful machine learning combined with relevant industry or category information allows for more targeted results.“We are excited to introduce the Advanced version of our AI Domain Name Generator,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “By offering greater control over input options and creative styles, users can find domain names that truly reflect their brand and online business by providing a wealth of creative options using focused, SEO-driven suggestions.”The benefits of the Advanced AI Domain Name Generator include:* Optimized results to help find domain names that perfectly align with a brand identity, industry, and target audience.* Users can experiment with distinctive styles, word combinations, and lengths to get a wider range of creative AI-powered suggestions.* Save time and effort with advanced customization options and availability verification for faster decision-making.* Like the Basic version users get unlimited access to the Advanced AI Domain Name Generator at no cost.Once users have found the perfect domain, Hosted.com's user-friendly domain name registration process and secure checkout, which is fully integrated into the tool, can facilitate the domain purchase. The AI Domain Name Generator with its advanced features is available now at Hosted.com completely free of charge.About Hosted.comHosted.com is a trusted provider of Domain Name Registration, Web, and WordPress Hosting services. With a commitment to excellence and providing fast, stable, and secure online solutions. Hosted.com continues to innovate and enhance its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of SMEs, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 20 years of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted.com is continuing to revolutionize the registration of Domain Names, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting.

