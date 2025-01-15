HIP Video Promo Presents: Rick Tyson releases all new music video "Call Me Don't Text Me"

Florida-based singer-songwriter Rick Tyson drops charming new single "Call Me Don't Text Me"

FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many creatives leave this world with their best music still inside of them – but this won’t be the case for Florida-based singer-songwriter, producer and filmmaker Rick Tyson. Decades after his brief teenage rock “career,” he now pours his passion into each innovative release, shaped by decades of a life’s worth of experience. Following a successful e-commerce entrepreneurial career, Rick has returned to music with renewed enthusiasm, focusing his energy on a remarkable creative revival.

With an innate sense of musical curiosity and a tireless work ethic, Rick has released music at an impressive pace since launching his solo project in 2020. A true innovator, he thrives on spontaneous inspiration – crafting tracks that traverse genre boundaries with fierce savvy. His diverse and ever-growing musical catalog resonates with music lovers from all walks of life, offering everything from poetic ballads to spirited anthems and sultry grooves. His gripping storytelling prowess and stunning visual experiences solidify his reputation as an unlikely yet powerful and dynamic force in the music world. With an exciting horizon ahead, he continues to captivate – ensuring his legacy will be one of extraordinary creativity and passion.

“Call Me Don’t Text Me” oozes charm and intimacy – a playful yet passionate plea for connection in a world dominated by digital communication. Decades after his brief foray into the golden era of rock, Rick Tyson remains firmly rooted in the present – focusing on the narrator’s fierce desire for connection “right here, right now.” With a smooth melody and ambient style, Rick’s rich vocals intertwined with the song’s fresh instrumentation evoke a longing – an intense craving for more. The track is brimming with delectable sensual energy – a text isn’t enough for this narrator. He wants to hear his lover’s voice, hold her close, and have her right next to him. He craves more than just words; he yearns for a closeness that only her voice can provide. “Don’t tease me,” he implores, “I want you next to me, ‘cause, baby, that’s best for me.” In a world obsessed with instant gratification, Rick reminds listeners that certain experiences – like genuine intimacy and authentic connection – can never be replicated on a screen. With an atmosphere of irresistible, exhilarating seductiveness, the song is a deeply relatable anthem for those who long to interact with others the “good old-fashioned way.”

The accompanying “Call Me Don’t Text Me” music video is a visual feast for the eyes that mirrors the song’s sensual and playful energy. The video features an enchanting portrayal of the woman at the heart of the story – her presence multiplied into alluring infinite projections that command the viewer’s attention. Bathed in vibrant, dynamic lightscapes, she is magnetic – exuding a sense of hypnotic intoxication that is impossible to resist, perfectly embodying the song’s seductive atmosphere. As the narrator (singer-songwriter) exchanges playful banter with the object of his affection, this dreamlike visual journey enhances the song’s otherworldly qualities, resulting in a seamless, bold blend of sound and imagery. Each frame reflects Rick’s brilliant artistic vision – drawing viewers into a world of intrigue and desire. As just one of many compelling pieces Rick has released in his new era of artistry, this fully immersive experience showcases his unique ability to craft narratives that linger in the mind long after the last note fades.

