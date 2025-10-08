HIP Video Promo Presents: Heavy Kid unveils new music video for 'Day By Day'

Florida Musician Crafts Adrenaline-Fueled Rocker with Resonant Melody

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, a band is so deeply tied to its hometown that the two become inseparable—Memphis and Elvis, Minneapolis and Prince, Asbury Park and Bruce Springsteen, and Pensacola, FL and Heavy Kid. “We’re from Pensacola and are part of it,” said drummer and vocalist Ben Bogan, “We always like to showcase our home.” Even before officially forming in 2009, the five members were active in the Pensacola scene as early as the 80s, playing in fan-favorite acts, like Woodenhorse, Headless Marines, Pulsador, and many others. They often crossed paths, sometimes sharing stages and forming smaller groups, until fate finally brought them together under a shared goal: “beer drinking, talking shit, and vintage amp stacking.” Since then, they’ve become a fan favorite in their own right, opening for national acts such as Everclear, Soul Asylum, Built to Spill, Drivin-N-Cryin, and more, while refinding an original rock sound infused with decades of experience—a careful balance of rambunctiousness and harmony.

Across two albums and countless gigs, their passion, bond, and drive to create never wavered, even as life pulled them into different phases. Now, as they prepare to release their third record, fate has intervened again—this time in the form of a paper flower crafted from sheet music discovered by Bogan while setting up to play a funeral reception for his good friend Michael Kirby, a local club regular at popular venues like The Handlebar. Years later, that flower adorns the cover of their new record, which serves as a musical tribute to the many friends and family members lost during its creation. “We thought it would be nice to give a musical farewell to the friends and family we have lost over the past few years,” said Bogan. “People who were important in our lives.” With the release of Five-Line Farewell, Heavy Kid isn’t just honoring the past, but carving a future where their sound, their city, and their legacy roar louder than ever.

Heavy Kid cites Tom Petty as one of their major influences—and it’s almost impossible not to hear echoes of the Heartbreakers or the Traveling Wilburys in “Day by Day.” Written by vocalist and guitarist Brian Gore, the song feels tailor-made for small, packed venues where the amps are cranked to the limit. It plays as though the band envisioned themselves on stage while writing it, meticulously crafting each sonic detail to pull people onto weathered wooden floors, losing themselves in the steady drum pulse, fuzzy guitar riff, and tightly woven harmonies— leaving their worries at the door. Brimming with adrenaline, the track doesn’t shy away from ripping solos, breathy interludes, and explosive bursts of noise. Yet, what lingers most, sticking in the mind long after the band has put down their strings, is its resonant heartland melody, a refrain reaching out to those learning “to let it go,” offering a much-needed anthem for the many out there just taking it “day by day.”

Most true rock-and-roll melomaniacs can fondly recall an earlier time spent queuing outside of their favorite hipster watering holes, bellying up to the bar with friends, and soaking up the irresistible presence of a local gem. For many, that place might look a lot like the Elbow Room—a local pub and pizza joint overflowing with warm welcomes, high spirits, cold drinks, and nonstop music. Director Flick Wiltshire, a video producer working with top tier artists across the Nashville and Pensacola scenes, and the visionary behind the goofy “Day by Day” music video, knew that this was exactly the kind of spot he could find a band like Heavy Kid—a down to earth, accessible group that knows how to start a party while taking everything seriously but themselves. Between pouring drinks for a star-studded swarm of patrons barging through the door, a star-studded lineup of real-life Pensacolian staples and longtime supporters, and performing in a graffiti-tagged warehouse tagged with their name, Heavy Kid proves they’ve been—and still are—keeping the spirit of rock-and-roll alive. And thanks to Heavy Kid, anyone, anywhere can experience the grit, the laughter, and the unshakable spirit of Pensacola’s underappreciated rock underground—without ever leaving the couch.

