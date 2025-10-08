HIP Video Promo Presents: Greg Hoy premieres new music video 'Last Quarter' on Music-News.com

Rock Veteran Brings Big Band Sound to Indie Rock with Horn-Driven Single

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey of rock-and-roll lifer Greg Hoy has never been about following one set path, but about a lifetime of creativity, self-reliance, and constant reinvention. Moving between the music and tech industries throughout his career, and performing under various monikers, Hoy has built a reputation in the rock scene for his hands-on approach — writing, producing, engineering, running his own record label — and for his high-energy live performances — always striving to connect with audiences on a deeper level. In recent years, he’s turned his focus toward sharpening his craft, dissecting both the tangible and intangible elements that turn ordinary songs into timeless classics.

In today’s digitized musical landscape, where full creative control is often optional and increasingly rare, Hoy refuses to take shortcuts. The idea of generating one of his albums on a computer — void of originality and authenticity — is unthinkable to him. Instead, his latest record is the opposite — physical proof that it’s still possible, and still fun, to make a greatest hits album entirely from scratch. Touring the album over the past few months — with dates already slated to continue for the next two years — has only amplified that vision, offering listeners a perfect opportunity to lose themselves in pure, old-fashioned rock-and-roll — a rambunctious, whimsical whirlwind of good times and even better music.

Hit Music’s second single will leave fans wondering why indie rock hasn’t embraced a big band sound sooner. “Last Quarter” has all the makings of an underground anthem — part existential, part sentimental — yet unapologetically extravagant — its saxophone and trumpet boosting the intensity of their typical rock counterparts. It's as though it was meant to be experienced rather than simply heard — its vibrations pouring from towering speakers, rumbling through the floorboards, lifted with the energy of a crowd. Aside from the horns, Hoy handles every instrument on the recording, even singing and playing guitar in the same take. Like much of his music, each line carries a stripped-back, confessional tone, layered with double meanings, restless questions, and relatable revelations meant less for overanalysis, but easy absorption. Those fortunate enough to hear it live will instantly grasp what Hit Music is all about — rock in its most distilled, wholehearted, and electrifying form.

The very first line in the description of the “Last Quarter” music video cuts straight to the point with a very important question: “What's better than a million Unicorns?” And while the video technically only features three, they make a pretty convincing case for themselves. Between shots of Greg Hoy and his touring band in their element at Complete Music Studios in Brooklyn, NY, a rag-tag trio of high-rolling unicorns live it up — tossing hundred-dollar bills onto the floor of their stretch limo as if the supply will never run dry. True to form, Hoy brings a refreshing sense of physicality into his visuals as well as his music, telling parts of the story with clever, homespun props. Viewers paying close attention will even catch a nod to his love of 60s Americana, as the unicorns cruise in the lap of luxury aboard a classic Pan-Am jet. By the end, the message hits home: everyone — unicorns included — only gets so much time on this magical ride. The trick is knowing how to spend your quarters. In “Last Quarter,” the answer is clear: spend it boldly, spend it joyfully, and maybe even a little unwisely.

More Greg Hoy at HIP Video Promo

More Greg Hoy on his website

More Greg Hoy on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.