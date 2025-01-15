MONTICELLOAM, LLC Closes $73.2M in Bridge and Working Capital Financing for Ohio Skilled Nursing Portfolio

Black and gray logo of the MonticelloAM logo

Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk

Headshot of Kim Gordon, MONTICELLOAM, LLC Senior Managing Director

Kim Gordon, MONTICELLOAM, LLC Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, announced the closing of $73,200,000 in total bridge and working capital financing for a portfolio of seniors housing and healthcare properties across Ohio.

The $64,700,000 floating-rate senior bridge loan will be used by the sponsorship group, a repeat client of MonticelloAM, to recapitalize the existing debt on the portfolio, consisting of independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing properties.

“The MonticelloAM bridge platform was built to meet the unique needs of our seniors housing and healthcare clients through our tailored financing solutions. We were pleased to work with a returning sponsorship group to refinance their portfolio, setting them up for future success,” stated Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk.

The $8,500,000 working capital facility will be used to cover the day-to-day operational needs of over 700 beds across the portfolio.

“We were grateful to be able to work with a borrower who is familiar with our expertise in asset-based financing for our healthcare clients. MonticelloAM is committed to providing the working capital flexibility needed for our borrowers to manage the daily expenses of operating the skilled nursing facilities,” added Kim Gordon, head of MonticelloAM’s Working Capital group.

Anthony Sorrentino
MONTICELLOAM, LLC
asorrentino@monticelloam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MONTICELLOAM, LLC Closes $73.2M in Bridge and Working Capital Financing for Ohio Skilled Nursing Portfolio

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Anthony Sorrentino
MONTICELLOAM, LLC asorrentino@monticelloam.com
Company/Organization
MONTICELLOAM, LLC
600 Third Avenue, Floor 21
New York, New York, 10016
United States
+1 646-844-3600
Visit Newsroom
About

MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”) is a specialized multifamily and seniors housing lending platform with expertise in providing bridge loans and managing credit risk. MonticelloAM offers bridge, working capital and permanent financing options to properties across the U.S. The firm was founded in October 2014 by Alan Litt, Thomas Lally and Jonathan Litt, who each have over 35 years of industry experience as lenders, investors, developers, and owner-operators. This transaction was originated by an affiliate of MonticelloAM, formerly known as Greystone Monticello LLC. To learn more visit www.monticelloam.com.

www.monticelloam.com

More From This Author
MONTICELLOAM, LLC Closes $73.2M in Bridge and Working Capital Financing for Ohio Skilled Nursing Portfolio
MONTICELLOAM, LLC Provides $23.6M in Financing for Plano Apartment Community
MONTICELLOAM, LLC, Huntington National Bank Provide $400M to Refinance Skilled Nursing Portfolio
View All Stories From This Author