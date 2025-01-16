Helios AI Launches Climate Risk Supplier Assessment Tool

New tool empowers CPG procurement teams to pre-evaluate potential suppliers, avoiding costly mistakes and bolstering resilience of supply chains

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helios Artificial Intelligence, a leader in climate risk analysis for the agri-food industry, today announces the launch of its Climate Risk Supplier Assessment tool. By analyzing risks faced by individual suppliers, this AI-powered tool will empower procurement teams and supply chain managers in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and agri-food industries with the data they need to make their supply chains more resilient in the face of mounting challenges posed by climate change.

- Empowering Businesses with Proactive Insights

With the Climate Risk Supplier Assessment tool, businesses can gain advanced insights into potential suppliers, before committing to lengthy and expensive contracts. It is designed to evaluate the resilience of individual suppliers, identify potential disruptions caused by climate impacts, align sourcing decisions with corporate sustainability goals and secure consistent supply of business critical commodities. These insights are tailored to meet the unique needs of CPG procurement teams, supply chain risk managers, sustainability officers and agri-food procurement leaders.

- Artificial Intelligence Drives Deeper Analytics and Comprehensive Reporting

The Climate Risk Supplier Assessment tool offers an in-depth analysis of supplier vulnerability to climate risks over short-, medium- and long-term horizons. For a one-time fee of $995 per supplier, businesses receive a detailed report featuring heatmaps that visualize climate risk exposure across supplier locations, graphs and trend analyses highlighting projected changes in temperature, precipitation and other critical variables, risk assessment scorecards summarizing risk levels at each supplier location, scenario analyses modeling potential outcomes under varying climate change scenarios and actionable recommendations offering strategies to mitigate identified risks.

- Driving Data-Driven Decision-Making

“The Climate Risk Supplier Assessment tool is a game-changer for businesses navigating the complexities of sourcing amid climate change,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, Co-Founder and CEO, Helios Artificial Intelligence. “By providing actionable insights as part of the supplier sourcing process, we’re enabling companies to make informed decisions, ensure supply chain stability and meet sustainability goals.”

Whether sourcing mandarins from China, mangoes from India or green beans from Guatemala, procurement teams can use Helios AI’s tool to proactively assess supplier risks. This ensures reliable sourcing while reducing future uncertainties.

- Real-World Application: A Case Study

Consider a beverage company seeking to assess a new mango supplier in India. Through Helios AI’s tool, the company first provided supplier location and crop details. Next, it received a comprehensive analysis of risks such as drought and extreme heat over three, five and ten years. Finally, the company acted on tailored recommendations to diversify sourcing and mitigate risks. By identifying supply chain vulnerabilities before they impacted operations, leveraging actionable climate data to strengthen supplier relationships and aligning supplier choices with sustainability goals, the company avoided emergency sourcing costs or contractual losses, and secured a strategic advantage. In just two weeks, it aligned its supply chain strategy with both resilience and sustainability.

For more information about the Climate Risk Supplier Assessment tool, visit www.helios.sc.

About Helios Artificial Intelligence:

Helios AI is the leading artificial intelligence company for predicting soft commodity prices and agricultural supply disruptions. Boasting daily and historical coverage for 85 countries and 50+ commodities, its platform analyzes billions of signals in real time to empower organizations to be one step ahead of the market. For more information, visit www.helios.sc.

